New Orleans, LA

This is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9pcvM00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 2,935 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 232 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. John the Baptist Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in St. John the Baptist Parish stands at 352 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, St. John the Baptist Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 352 153 13,304 5,780
2 St. James Parish, LA 276 59 14,173 3,027
3 St. Tammany Parish, LA 239 602 15,685 39,541
4 Jefferson Parish, LA 233 1,013 14,931 64,996
5 Orleans Parish, LA 227 886 11,072 43,140
6 St. Charles Parish, LA 216 114 15,638 8,245
7 St. Bernard Parish, LA 166 76 13,822 6,316
8 Plaquemines Parish, LA 137 32 15,167 3,545

