This is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9pb2d00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 1,592 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 66 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yamhill County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Yamhill County stands at 83 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Yamhill County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Yamhill County, OR 83 86 5,910 6,136
2 Multnomah County, OR 78 625 5,797 46,295
3 Clark County, WA 71 329 6,665 31,018
4 Columbia County, OR 67 34 5,255 2,672
5 Clackamas County, OR 62 251 5,676 23,033
6 Washington County, OR 46 265 5,332 31,025
7 Skamania County, WA 17 2 4,208 489

