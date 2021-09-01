This is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 1,592 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 66 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yamhill County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Yamhill County stands at 83 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Yamhill County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

