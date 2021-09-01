Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9pa9u00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 1,184 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 128 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 530 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Harrison County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, IA 530 75 13,356 1,889
2 Pottawattamie County, IA 191 179 13,043 12,196
3 Mills County, IA 160 24 11,680 1,747
4 Douglas County, NE 129 718 12,929 71,755
5 Washington County, NE 124 25 10,871 2,198
6 Saunders County, NE 76 16 12,053 2,534
7 Sarpy County, NE 73 131 12,814 22,854
8 Cass County, NE 62 16 10,412 2,676

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Ne Ia Metro Area#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: US passes 40 million positive cases; Indianapolis Public Library reinstates mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, […]
Hazleton, PAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, […]
EconomyCNET

Federal unemployment benefits have now ended. Will they be extended?

Over the weekend, enhanced unemployment benefits expired, including $300 weekly bonus checks, as well as coverage for freelancers and the long-term employed. This affects more than 11 million people, with roughly 7.5 million who've lost their benefits entirely. Some people lost their federal aid earlier this summer, with around two...
North Charleston, SCWashington Post

Black people are about to be swept aside for a South Carolina freeway — again

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Weary-eyed and feeling all of her 85 years, Hattie Anderson doesn’t want to fight anymore. For most of her life, she held on to the large plot of land that she and her late husband Samuel pinched pennies to buy — even after the state ran a freeway through their mostly Black community, after the city used eminent domain to take nearly nine acres for a sewage drain, and after the state added a beltway. But now, as state officials plan another major road expansion, Anderson is offering to sell them her land and leave.
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

New National Drunk Driving Report is Out, Here’s Where Montana Ranks

The latest National Drunk Driving Report has been released, and it reveals that Montanans live in the heart of America's DUI country. ArrestRecords.com released the study after they took the latest FBI crime statistics, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration DUI fatality statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau data to create a DUI severity score for each state.
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In New Mexico

Where are the worst places to live in New Mexico? It is a question that many people ask themselves when considering moving or traveling to new parts of the country. Some people want to be close enough for work, while others just want a change of scenery and some land for their family.
Oregon StateThesiuslaw News

Oregon to redistrict due to population increase

Sept. 8, 2021 — The completion of the 2020 census and the analysis of the data gathered from across the nation, and in Oregon, will be used for a number of purposes, including distribution of federal and state funds, assistance to the disadvantaged and, perhaps most impactfully, the redrawing of congressional districts.
Economytexasbreaking.com

These 3 US States Continue To Give Jobless Aid To Unemployed American Workers

After the news that millions of jobless Americans and their families will stop receiving the long-term federal unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) over the weekend, three U.S. states have assured their resident workers that they will continue to receive financial aid for at least 13 weeks more, under a different program.
Washington Statebigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington State COVID Hospitalizations Bump up Again

While recent state data is still preliminary, early reports show COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state are up after the Labor Day weekend, pushing hospital leaders to continue their plea for residents to mask up, get vaccinated and be wary of mass gatherings. At a news briefing Tuesday morning, Washington State...
AgriculturePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: USDA to provide $700M in COVID-19 aid to farm, food workers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced $700 million in grants to help farm and food workers recoup some costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The program will provide relief to farmworkers, meatpacking workers, and front-line grocery workers for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the USDA stated in its announcement. “This relief is intended to defray costs for reasonable and necessary personal, family, or living expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), dependent care, and expenses associated with quarantines and testing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy