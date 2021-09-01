This is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 1,990 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 202 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pawnee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pawnee County stands at 335 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tulsa metro area, Pawnee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

