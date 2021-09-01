Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social, Fahrenheit make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Catching a play or concert at some locations in Cleveland is going to require more than a ticket. You can listen online here. Beginning Sept. 30, Playhouse Square will require patrons to prove they are fully vaccinated or recently have received a negative COVID-19 test. Beginning Sept. 15, the Cleveland Orchestra says guests at Severance Hall will be required to wear masks and display proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test. Sticking with the coronavirus, more than 70 children with COVID-19 were patients at Ohio’s six children’s hospitals Tuesday morning – the highest number seen since the beginning of the pandemic. And a new report shows Ohioans are still hurting economically because of the pandemic, despite some recovery.