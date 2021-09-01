Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social, Fahrenheit make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social and Fahrenheit all make our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Winking Lizard Tavern has closed its Gateway location in downtown Cleveland because of staffing shortages. The nearby Galleria remains open. Here’s a look at the decision to close the restaurant, which is right by Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field: About Winking Lizard closing the Gateway restaurant.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0