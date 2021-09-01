Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social, Fahrenheit make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social and Fahrenheit all make our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Winking Lizard Tavern has closed its Gateway location in downtown Cleveland because of staffing shortages. The nearby Galleria remains open. Here’s a look at the decision to close the restaurant, which is right by Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field: About Winking Lizard closing the Gateway restaurant.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
City
Willowick, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtam#Gmo Foods#Food Drink#Wtam#Winking Lizard Tavern#Progressive Field#The Plain Dealer#Cabin Of Willowick#Tremont#Mbona30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland haunted house guide 2021: 25 spots to visit for fearful fun

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Halloween is more than a month away, but plenty of local haunted houses are already preparing for a season of screams. Looking to enjoy some fearful fun? We’ve put together a guide to haunted houses in Northeast Ohio, along with some other notable attractions in the state that are worth the drive. We’ve also included a few haunted hayrides and corn mazes that are great alternatives for families, especially those with younger children.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

IX Center to reopen with Cleveland Boat Show and Fishing Expo in January 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The reopening of the International Exposition Center will feature the 65th Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo in January 2022. “The boat show was the first public show held in the I-X when it opened in 1986, and we’re excited to bring the show back after a year’s absence,” said Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, in a release.
Orange, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Pinecrest Farmers Market opens weekly run today

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – Summer is winding down, but farmers markets are still going. Pinecrest Farmers Market kicks off its weekly run today - Wednesday, Sept. 8. The market will be open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for five Wednesdays: Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. Vendors will be set up in the parking lot behind Shake Shack.
Hudson, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Hudson business Free Leafy Greens uses contactless approach to growing lettuce (photos)

HUDSON, Ohio – For the folks who cultivate lettuce at Free Leafy Greens, one priority rises above all at the massive greenhouse: It’s pretty much a hands-off operation. The mission is to provide fresh lettuce that is cultivated in an almost entirely contactless way as possible. It also drastically cuts down the growing time, by about half compared to field-grown lettuce.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Playhouse Square, Cleveland Orchestra to require patrons to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Catching a play or concert at some locations in Cleveland is going to require more than a ticket. You can listen online here. Beginning Sept. 30, Playhouse Square will require patrons to prove they are fully vaccinated or recently have received a negative COVID-19 test. Beginning Sept. 15, the Cleveland Orchestra says guests at Severance Hall will be required to wear masks and display proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test. Sticking with the coronavirus, more than 70 children with COVID-19 were patients at Ohio’s six children’s hospitals Tuesday morning – the highest number seen since the beginning of the pandemic. And a new report shows Ohioans are still hurting economically because of the pandemic, despite some recovery.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Pandemic-weary Dave Pirner ready to restart Soul Asylum with tour, new recordings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner had no idea how appropriate the title of the group’s album, “Hurry Up and Wait,” would be in 2020. The 14-song set, the Minneapolis band’s 12th studio release, came out during mid-April, after the pandemic shutdown had set in. Plans, including a launch at South By Southwest and tours, were scuttled. Pivots were made. The virtual concert world became the band’s friend.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

How do you explain Sept. 11 to kids?

My husband, my mom and I tried this summer when we took our 10- and 8-year-olds to the Flight 93 Memorial on a long weekend in the Laurel Highlands. We started preparing them on the drive. “What have you learned about Sept. 11 in school?” I asked. “Nothing,” said my...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host Steve Burns posts reassuring message after his departure so long ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sometimes some reassuring words from an old friend from the past can be just what a person needs. Steve Burns is arriving at just the right time. The original host of the popular children’s show “Blue’s Clues” on Nickelodeon has re-emerged in a video on social media explaining his departure from the show way back in 2002 ... his decision to leave for college.

Comments / 0

Community Policy