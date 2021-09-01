Schools reopening amid delta surge should hit ‘pause’ to ensure they’re doing all they can to protect our kids: Denise Dewald

CLEVELAND -- As children across the country go back to school, it is worthwhile to revisit the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster. Prior to the launch, the solid rocket engineers knew they did not have safety data on the O-rings at low temperatures, and wanted to delay the launch. However, they did not have convincing data linking low temperatures to O-ring failure. A flawed statistical assessment of risk, combined with frustration from repeated launch delays, led to a managerial decision to proceed. The shuttle launched, the O-ring failed, and the rocket exploded, killing all on board.