Content Community and Social Platform Kuaishou and Warner Music Group Strike Global Licensing Deal

Kuaishou and Warner Music Group Strike Global Licensing Deal
Warner Music Group (WMG) and China-based short-form video platform Kuaishou have struck a new licensing deal which will see WMG make its artists’ music available on all of Kuaishou’s overseas products including apps Kwai and SnackVideo. With more than one billion users worldwide, Kuaishou encourages its global community to share their activities, habits, and more with the core mission to ’embrace all lifestyles.’aithority.com
