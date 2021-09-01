Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

AmeriSave Mortgage Chooses Vonage to Drive Customer Engagement

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation to power embedded, personalized customer connections throughout the loan process, all within the context of its existing applications, via the Vonage SMS API and Vonage Verify API. One of the largest privately-owned online mortgage lenders in the country, AmeriSave is focused on creating solutions for strong consumer direct, traditional retail and Third-party Origination (TPO) channels.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Communications#Sms Text#Drive Customer Engagement#Vonage Verify Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
SoftwareComputerworld

Smartsheet: A spreadsheet-based tool for simple project management

Smartsheet is a flexible spreadsheet-centric work management tool designed to track team projects. Launched in 2006, it has 8 million users (almost 1 million of them paid users) and is deployed by nearly 100,000 companies, ranging from Google and Netflix to the US General Services Administration. Its success stems from...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

MessageMedia Launches SMS for ActiveCampaign, a Text Message Integration to Enhance Customer Automation Workflows

Global customer engagement and mobile messaging provider MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) today announced the launch of SMS for ActiveCampaign, its latest integration app with the leader in customer experience automation. The direct integration of MessageMedia into ActiveCampaign will allow more than 150,000 businesses to improve communication and overall customer engagement with the...
Businessaithority.com

Calldorado Buys User Acquisition Specialist Appvestor

Calldorado has acquired longstanding partner Appvestor in a deal that will give its community of app developers instant access to advanced user acquisition tools. “Our tech does a brilliant job of keeping app users engaged. But it doesn’t find new ones. That’s why we have worked with many user acquisition platforms in the past. ”
Economyaithority.com

Acquia Agrees to Acquire Widen, Advancing Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP)

Leading DAM and PIM software maker Widen is all set to be part of Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia has announced it will acquire Widen’s cloud-native digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software to bring full control to the existing digital content lifecycle. Currently, Widen cloud-based DAM and PIM software enables brands to manage marketing workflows and rapidly expanding digital footprints.
Softwarerealtybiznews.com

Streamline Your HOA Management With Software

If you’ve recently joined the board and started to lead your homeowner’s association, you’ve undoubtedly grown familiar with the challenges and hurdles involved in keeping everything operating efficiently. Managing anything is a daunting task, even for the most seasoned folks. Managing a homeowner’s association is twice as challenging in some ways. Fortunately, you can vastly streamline the management process by using a comprehensive HOA management software solution instead of hiring a management firm. Here are a few ways to leverage this type of software to make running your HOA smooth and efficient.
BusinessFast Company

Why B2B customer experience is just as vital for growth as B2C

Think about the last time you opened Netflix on your tablet or smart TV. Perhaps you began browsing without knowing at first which series you wanted to binge. You may not have even been sure whether you genuinely wanted to watch anything at all. But thanks to the streaming giant’s whip-smart algorithms, chances are that you soon found just the right title to entertain, inform, engage, or terrify yourself.
Technologymartechseries.com

eGain Launches the Knowledge Hub™, Turbocharging Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

EGain Knowledge Hub™ fills a huge gap in digital customer engagement, while eliminating chaos from islands of knowledge and customer context. eGain, the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the availability of eGain Knowledge Hub™, the company’s next-gen knowledge management solution. Marketing Technology News: PFSweb Completes Sale...
Technologyaithority.com

Lingo Integrates Additional Customers Into ICE Back-Office Platform

Integration Enhances Back-Office Functionality and Optimizes Costs at the Same Time. Lingo Communications (“Lingo”) a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced that it recently completed the integration of its Lingo of Kentucky base of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also completed enhancements to ICE that increase user functionality. The completion of this latest integration project fulfills the second phase of a four-phase project, projected to be completed in Q4 ’21.
TechnologyEastern Progress

"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs. HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.
Technologyaithority.com

ACI Worldwide Recognized by Celent as a Leader in Corporate Digital Banking Platform Market

ACI awarded XCelent Awards for Customer Base and Support, both for North America and rest of world. ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, announced it has been named a leader in corporate digital banking platforms by Celent. The reports, which cover both North America and the rest of the world, highlight ACI’s strong customer base and support, for which the company received XCelent Awards.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire BENEXT, Independent French Product Management Consulting Company

Acquisition Would Bolster Accenture Cloud First Services and Skills in Product Management and Agile Transformation. Accenture (ACN) has announced its intent to acquire BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specializing in product management, agile coaching, cloud-based development and data science. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. “With...
Businessaithority.com

Artificial Solutions Announces IP Co-Sell Incentivized Partnership with Microsoft

Artificial Solutions Announces IP Co-Sell Incentivized Partnership with Microsoft. Artificial Solutions (ASAI) announces that the company joins the Azure IP Co-sell incentivized partnership with Microsoft. From now on, Microsoft’s sales organization will be incentivized for bringing Artificial Solution’s Teneo to its clients. Teneo is Artificial Solutions’ award-wining Conversational AI development...
Technologymartechseries.com

Gartner Identifies Six Technologies That Drive Customer Acquisition and Digital Marketing Growth

Gartner Analysts Discuss the Most Influential Technologies and Trends for Digital Marketing During the Virtual Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021. Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are transitioning from a focus on customer retention last year to now looking to new customer acquisition and growth as they navigate into a post-pandemic world, according to Gartner, Inc. As the COVID-19 pandemic led many marketers to shift focus to pure customer retention strategies, it also brought an acceleration to digital transformations for many marketing organizations.
Retailesri.com

Customer Engagement

Retailers need an authentic customer engagement strategy to deliver the personalized experiences and offerings customers expect. Understanding customer behavior is key to retail effectiveness, resilience, and sustainable growth. With tools like GIS, machine learning, and business intelligence, retailer leaders can engage customers where they are—on social media, on an app, or in a store.
SoftwareCMSWire

Sitecore Acquires Reflektion, 6Sense Acquires Fortella & More Customer Experience News

Sitecore, a digital experience management software provider, has announced the acquisition of Reflektion, an AI-powered digital search platform. Reflektion's software is designed to understand and predict patterns, context and needs of shoppers. Sitecore's latest acquisition, its fourth of this year, builds off its $1.2 billion growth plan. Earlier this year,...
EconomyPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Oxford CEO: ‘Never-ending List’ of Customer Service Enhancements

Oxford’s looking at additional improvements to its customer experience initiatives to provide a seamless online-offline shopping journey. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Economyaithority.com

Armadillo Launches Modern Home Warranty Solution in 20 Markets

Armadillo, a technology-based home warranty company providing subscription protection plans, announced the launch of three new service offerings designed to create a hassle-free homeownership experience. The company has partnered with Hornbeam Insurance, a trusted property casualty insurer, to support and back its products. “We are not your father’s home warranty...
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Risk considerations for Managed Service Provider Customers

No business or organization wants to be the victim of a cybersecurity attack. Adversaries target organizations of all sizes and in every industry, so cyber security is not just a large business problem. They often try to breach an organization’s systems through weak spots or entry points outside the direct control of organizations, such as via third-party vendors. Therefore, it’s no longer enough for organizations to secure their data and information systems; they must also encourage enhanced cybersecurity practices of their managed service providers (MSPs).
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector for ServiceNow, Providing Connectivity Across All Platforms

Sesame Software’s Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides ServiceNow users with end-to-end connectivity to modernize the customer experience. Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, announced its high-volume data connector for ServiceNow — accelerating customer Initiatives across cloud data warehouse, integration, and analytics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy