AmeriSave Mortgage Chooses Vonage to Drive Customer Engagement
Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation to power embedded, personalized customer connections throughout the loan process, all within the context of its existing applications, via the Vonage SMS API and Vonage Verify API. One of the largest privately-owned online mortgage lenders in the country, AmeriSave is focused on creating solutions for strong consumer direct, traditional retail and Third-party Origination (TPO) channels.aithority.com
