Arlo Offers Comprehensive Third-Party Compatibility With Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, And Others For Seamless Smart Home Security Experience
Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, announced the latest innovation and compatibility enhancements with major smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home Assistant, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings. Robust partner integrations provide Arlo users with a seamless experience between their Arlo smart home security system and smart home ecosystem. Customers can give voice commands via their preferred virtual assistant, receive motion notifications on compatible devices and access a live feed from their Arlo products on smartwatches, phones, TVs and other smart home devices.aithority.com
