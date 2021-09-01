Cancel
Arlo Offers Comprehensive Third-Party Compatibility With Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, And Others For Seamless Smart Home Security Experience

Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, announced the latest innovation and compatibility enhancements with major smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home Assistant, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings. Robust partner integrations provide Arlo users with a seamless experience between their Arlo smart home security system and smart home ecosystem. Customers can give voice commands via their preferred virtual assistant, receive motion notifications on compatible devices and access a live feed from their Arlo products on smartwatches, phones, TVs and other smart home devices.

ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

Given that 4K panels have dropped dramatically in price over the past few years, there are almost always some great 70-inch TV deals up for grabs for shoppers on a budget. Whether you’re moving to a 4K TV for the first time or are just looking to size up, you can’t go wrong with a 70-inch, and now’s a great time to look for some 70-inch TV sales if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater setup.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Samsung unveils massive 98-inch 4K Neo QLED TV to outdo OLED

Samsung is expanding its lineup of TVs with new sizes for popular models, including Neo QLED 4K TVs and lifestyle models like The Frame and The Terrace. With a total of five new models, Samsung's current model lineup is now available in more varieties and screen sizes than any other TV maker.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera review

The Arlo Essential is an affordable outdoor security camera that works well and has a powerful spotlight, but it has a short battery life compared to the Blink Outdoor. Today's best Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera deals. Arlo Essential Spotlight... Reduced Price. Arlo Essential spotlight... Arlo Essential Spotlight... Prime. We...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Electronicslifewire.com

What Is the Difference Between Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast?

When you're picking a streaming box, you have no shortage of options. Three of the most popular are the Roku, Amazon's Fire Stick, and Google's Chromecast. They each have benefits and drawbacks, but once you know the differences, you can make the right decision for your setup. A Note About...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Tech Deals We've Found

Labor Day weekend is coming up and while some of us are busy with back to school shopping and others are planning Labor Day cookouts, we're focused on shopping Labor Day sales. Of course, Amazon comes to mind and that's the place we're getting all the tech deals. You can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Labor Day deals.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Save on Series 3 and Series 6

The Labor Day Apple Watch deals are upon us and they bring some fantastic deals on the latest Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with the older but still respectable Apple Watch Series 3. To save you trawling through the Labor Day Apple Watch sales yourself, we’ve narrowed down all the best Labor Day sales to save you the effort. Alongside the Labor Day Apple Watch deals here, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the best time to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch and what to consider before you hit the buy button. Rest assured, you’ll be delighted with your purchase once you’ve finished reading through everything here.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 32-inch 4K monitor is so cheap for Labor Day it could be a mistake

Labor Day is creeping closer and retailers are pushing Labor Day sales up on the calendar, like the Walmart Labor Day Sale, as well as these monitor deals and gaming monitor deals. When it comes to screens, bigger can be better, and today, at Walmart, you can score $271 off this 32-inch LG Screen Split 32UD59-B 4K LED Monitor. It’s down to only $329, a massive drop from its original price of $600. That’s nearly half off. Immerse yourself in your work, content, and games, with this monitor from LG — on sale today!
Cell Phonesuticaphoenix.net

The best TVs of 2021

CNN — TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars. If you choose wisely, that investment should last you awhile. You don’t need...
Electronicspocketnow.com

The latest Echo show and more Amazon devices are on sale today

We have found tons of products currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 that’s now getting a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can grab one for as low as $100. This is the second-generation Echo Show 8, which means you get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, along with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered during calls. It also features Alexa support, which means you can ask your smart display to perform several tasks for you. Plus, you also get a mic and camera off button and a built-in camera shutter if you are concerned about privacy issues.
ElectronicsCNET

Ring Doorbell Wired has dropped back down to Prime Day prices

The peace of mind gained with a video doorbell is unparalleled, from seeing when a package is delivered to being able to respond to someone at your front door even if you're not a home. Being able to see your front door at any time is extremely helpful, but it can often be a little on the expensive side. Today, Amazon is offering both the ability to see your front door from your phone but also the ability to pair it to a new Amazon Echo Dot so you can hear your doorbell anywhere in your home for $65.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Eufy vs Arlo: which home security camera system is best for you?

Creating a network of security cameras that lets you keep an eye on your home even when you’re not around is easier and more affordable than ever before. Once the only option was traditional CCTV systems, which are expensive, need to be professionally installed and leave you with wires trailing all over your home.

