Bankruptcy Judge Is Set To Rule On Purdue Pharma's Opioid Settlement Plan

By Heard on Morning Edition
NPR
 7 days ago

The judge is expected to rule soon on a bankruptcy deal for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The deal would give members of the Sackler family, who own the company, immunity from any liability. NOEL KING, HOST:. A big ruling coming today in the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma, which makes the...

www.npr.org

