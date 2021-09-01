Mass. school districts facing shortage of bus drivers
FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A shortage of bus drivers is impacting school districts in Massachusetts as students head back to the classroom. Framingham is short 10 drivers and 125 students will not be able to ride the bus with classes starting this week, officials said. Many school bus drivers across the country got new jobs during the pandemic, and others have not come back because of concerns over transporting unvaccinated students.whdh.com
