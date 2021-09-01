Jones, Orange City University games highlight Thursday night football slate

Jones High defensive back James Chenalt intercepts a pass against Sanford Seminole during a preseason game on Aug. 19. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

The high school football district schedule starts early this season for Jones High.

The Tigers (1-0, 0-0), No. 2 in the Sentinel Super 16 Orlando area rankings, go on the road Thursday to face New Smyrna Beach (1-0, 0-0) in a Class 6A District 6 contest.

It’s one of six games Thursday involving Orlando area schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

Jones, up from 5A to 6A this year, is grouped in a district that also includes Daytona Beach Mainland (0-0), Groveland South Lake (0-1) and 2020 state runner-up Lake Minneola (1-0), which ranks No. 7 in the Super 16.

New Smyrna Beach, directed by former Cocoa state champion coach John Wilkinson, opened its season at home last week with a 22-0 win against Port Orange Atlantic (0-1).

The Tigers made easy work of No. 12 Dr. Phillips (0-1) in Week 1 during a 48-13 win at Camping World Stadium.

Jones coach Elijah Williams hopes to see a better all-around effort by his defense during the crucial district opener. District champions earn an automatic spot in the FHSAA regional tournament in November.

“I thought our defense took a step back since the preseason game against Seminole,” Williams said in reference to a 14-14 tie vs. the 8A state champs. “We made a lot of mistakes defensively against DP that they just didn’t capitalize on.”

Freedom (1-0) will entertain Colorado’s Ralston Valley (1-0) at home while three other Thursday games take place in Lake County.

Mount Dora (0-0) debuts this season at home against Deltona (0-1). Tavares (0-1) hosts Lecanto (0-1) and South Lake is home against South Sumter (1-0).

No. 11 Orange City University (1-0), forced to temporarily play away from its on-campus stadium due to field issues, plays DeLand (0-0) at Spec Martin Stadium. That game will stream live online at varsitysportsnetwork.org .

Eli Velasquez and Jermaine Hayes intercepted passes for the Titans during a 41-6 win against Deltona.

DeLand, which is 4-0 vs. backyard rival University with recent wins in 2019 and 2020, is playing its first regular-season contest. The Bulldogs were among seven area teams sidelined last week due to COVID-19 infections or contact tracing.

Kissimmee Liberty announced Monday the postponement of its Week 2 game Friday against St. Cloud because of COVID issues.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .