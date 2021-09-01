FSU hopes to show growth in Year 2 under coach Mike Norvell after a season full of adversity

FSU head coach Mike Norvell, left, celebrates with defensive back Kevin Knowles II (26) after an interception during the FSU Garnet & Gold Spring Game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Mike Norvell isn’t one to wallow in self-pity.

But after what Florida State endured last season, it would be understandable if the Seminoles coach wanted to hit the reset button after his first season.

FSU struggled to get on track after losing most of spring practice and summer workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a monumental challenge for a young roster facing its third coaching change in the last four years.

In the end, the team wound up with a 3-6 record, the program’s worst season since 1975.

But instead of feeling sorry about it, Norvell saw it as a necessary part of the program’s growth.

“I’m grateful for this past year,” said Norvell, 39. “I thank God. He brought me to Florida State at that time to go through the experiences that we had to go through. It was challenging. There were things unexpected.

“We talked about all the adaptation that had to occur, but a lot of things that we went through, we needed to go through. I needed to be able to be that example for our football team and how you respond when things are not easy.”

Some of the things the Seminoles persevered through included losing players to injuries and opt-outs, as well as interruptions in their schedule. The team had back-to-back games against Clemson and Virginia postponed and its regular-season finale against Wake Forest canceled due to COVID safety protocols.

Norvell himself missed time after testing positive for COVID in mid-September, sidelining him for the team’s game against rival Miami.

“There are moments in this last year we saw great highs. … Then there were moments of great lows. There were things we had to adapt, adjust. We were able to do it together,” said Norvell. “I believe that helped set the foundation and build the trust throughout our team of who we are, what we’re aspiring to do, where we’re aspiring to go.”

The first step for FSU this offseason was retooling the roster. To do so, Norvell and his coaching staff spent countless hours in the transfer portal, adding more than a dozen veteran players to the team.

“We were the youngest team in college football last year and we were able to go out and get 13 transfers that have come in that I think are going to help provide that leadership,” added Norvell. “It was something that we needed.”

Those transfers included quarterback McKenzie Milton (UCF), receiver Andrew Parchment (Kansas), defensive end Jermaine Johnson (Georgia), defensive tackle Keir Thomas (South Carolina), and defensive backs Jammie Robinson (South Carolina), Brandon Moore (UCF) and Jarques McClellion (Arkansas).

In the end, Norvell and his staff added more than 410 games’ worth of experience to the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of transfers. We’ve got a lot of guys that came to Florida straight out of high school, too. So it’s a good blend of different guys from different backgrounds, different stories,” said Milton, who arrived as a graduate transfer after appearing in 36 games for the Knights. “We’re all coming together; we all got a common goal and that’s to be the best thing we can be.”

“I enjoyed last season very much at Georgia. I love those guys all the time, but I’m glad I’m here now and I’m glad to be such a big part of this program,” said Johnson. “They entrust me with a lot and everything I do; I feel the responsibility of it. And I love it. I love the pressure. I love everything about it. Because they’re entrusting me and I can’t let those guys down.”

The Seminoles also added talent through recruiting, signing 17 high school prospects, many of whom the staff believes can make an impact this season. Receivers Malik McClain and Joshua Burrell are already making favorable impressions on offense while defensive linemen Patrick Payton and Shambre Jackson should provide some much-needed depth.

But it’s Milton’s veteran presence that’s paid off in a big way with coaches and teammates, particularly as he battles back from a devastating knee injury that’s sidelined him for nearly three years.

“We’re hungry. We’re hungry to go out there and perform and make the most of this year,” said Milton, who last saw action on Nov. 23, 2018. “Guys are busting their butts week in and week out, day in and day out and workout.”

Quarterback Jordan Travis, who started six games last season, has embraced his new teammate despite competing for the starting job.

“Competition is great. It’s a great thing. It brings out the best in every single body,” said Travis, who became the first FSU quarterback with one rushing and one passing touchdown in four straight games last season. “I think McKenzie and my competition right now is great because we know where we stand and we have enough mutual respect. We just know that we want to win football games.”

Perhaps the biggest area that FSU needs to make strides is on defense.

The Seminoles were near the bottom of the ACC in total defense after allowing 36 points and 453 yards per game last season. Even more shocking, the team finished with just 10 sacks in 2020.

Johnson’s abilities as a pass rusher — he had five sacks in seven games for Georgia last season — make him a valuable commodity on the edge. The addition of Thomas, who had three sacks in seven games for South Carolina, gives the team a set of bookends from which to build.

The expectations for this season are simple.

“We want to reach our max potential,” Milton explained. “But potential means you haven’t done anything yet. So we got to go out there — execute on what we can, think we’re going to be great — but you got to go prove it on game day.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .