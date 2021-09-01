Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Erase or embrace: How should TV shows and movies depict the pandemic?

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When "Locked Down" premiered in January, it provoked eye rolls from critics. Telling the story of a couple whose imminent separation is put on hold by a stay-at-home order, it was among the first movies to be entirely written and filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic. As its title suggests, the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

641K+
Followers
97K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Series#Pandemics#American#Japanese#The World Trade Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLCNN

From Broadway to Big Tech, a preview of fall 2021 across the media world

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The end of Labor Day Weekend always has a "Back to School" feel. So this special edition of our media digest is a preview of the week ahead and the entire season ahead in media. This is some of what fall 2021 has in store...
CelebritiesCNN

Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead

(CNN) — Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's "The Wire," has died. He was 54. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday afternoon, a law enforcement official told CNN. Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding 23 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The Netflix grind always brings a slew of new content on a weekly basis, and whatever the streaming service’s latest buzzworthy original is the weekend prior almost instantly finds itself receding into the shadows of the cultural conversation whenever a shiny new toy for subscribers comes along. While the platform...
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Upcoming Jason Momoa Movies and TV Shows to Watch Out For

Jason Momoa is everywhere. The former Game of Thrones actor is riding high after starring in the popular film Sweet Girl on Netflix, with Season 2 of his Apple TV+ series See set to start streaming this weekend and a key role in Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune adaptation on deck. Oh, and as the DCEU continues to shift and change, he’s still the only Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in sight. Not bad for a guy who got his start on Baywatch: Hawaii.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

10 Great Movies And TV Shows Cuba Gooding Jr. Has Done Since Jerry Maguire

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every great actor has one role that most critics and audiences would consider to be their strongest, most profound, and career defining performance. For my “money,” the definitive Cuba Gooding Jr. performance is his portrayal of football player Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire, the inspirational 1996 classic from writer and director Cameron Crowe. Then again, arguments could also be made for Boyz n the Hood, A Few Good Men, or the title role in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson - the last of which is one example of some of the actor’s best work since giving his Academy Award-winning performance.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
TV Showssoundandvision.com

Netflix Secret Codes and More Tips for Discovering Movies and TV Shows

There are over six thousand movies, and TV shows on Netflix in the U.S. Chances are that you only see what comes up on your home screen or in suggestions of “more like this” when you choose a title. But if you are looking for a specific movie genre, there are ways to see all the movies and TV shows that might suit your mood.
TV ShowsCNET

Meet Nestflix, where fake movies and TV shows are the real deal

"Hey, Claudius. You killed my father. Big mistake." You haven't seen Hamlet till you've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in the starring role as a ripped, cigar-puffing prince shoving his corrupt uncle out of a castle window. You probably won't catch the scene at any Shakespeare film festival, but you will see...
TV & VideosDecider

‘The Movies That Made Us’ Season 2

There are never enough episodes of The Movies That Made Us. If Netflix made 1000 episodes, I’d watch them all. Although at that point the series would be like, “The Movies That Made Us: Encino Man,” which, honestly, would be incredible television. ANYWAY, the new season of Netflix’s vastly informative, immensely entertaining docuseries is the perfect answer to the question “What do you wanna watch tonight?” Season 2 provides viewers with behind-the-scenes scoops on blockbusters Back to the Future, Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park, and Forrest Gump.
TV Shows/Film

Check Out Nestflix, A Netflix Copycat Featuring All the Fake Movies within Movies & TV Shows

For years, I thought the violent film noir Angels with Filthy Souls featured in Home Alone was real. I would look for it at my local video store in the pre-Internet days, curious to learn more about the beef between its mysterious characters, Johnny and Snakes. Eventually, I learned that Angels with Filthy Souls didn’t actually exist — it was made specifically for the movie. But that kicked off a fascination with fake movies within movies, and if you share that fascination, you’re about to hit the motherlode.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New movies

Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references. 91 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four. There's an urban legend that says if you repeat the name “Candyman” aloud five times in front of a mirror, you summon a hook-handed killer. After seeing Nia DaCosta's film of the same name, you'll never be tempted to do that. You might even not want anything sweet again. Heck, cancel Halloween.
TV Showsadafruit.com

How Noiseless Props Are Made For Movies And TV Shows

Great insight into a specific aspect of prop making and managing for movies and tv, from Movies Insider on YouTube. Some objects, like paper bags, ice cubes, and pool balls, make an unexpected amount of noise. This can be a big problem on set, as any of these unwanted sounds can get in the way of dialogue. To ensure the sound team gets the best sound possible, the prop team will create silent versions of real products. Prop master Scott Reeder replaced loud pool balls with much quieter painted racquetballs for bar scenes in shows like “Friday Night Lights.” Meanwhile, Tim Schultz of Prop TRX uses vinyl and fabric to make quieter versions of grocery bags, sandwich bags, and cellophane, as seen on “Entourage,” “Mike & Molly,” and “The Kominsky Method.” Reeder and Schultz showed us how they found quiet alternatives to some of the loudest props out there.
NFLNewsweek

15 New Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Two decades ago, if you had wanted to spend the weekend having a movie marathon, you would have had to get in your car, drive down to the local video store, and choose from whatever limited options they had in stock that particular day. Today, all you have to do is log in to any of the number of streaming services you're subscribed to and you can be watching something new in seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy