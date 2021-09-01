Flood Warning issued for Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gilmer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Coosawattee River near Ellijay affecting Gilmer County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Coosawattee River near Ellijay. * Until this morning. * At 3:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet this morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, minor flooding continues upstream and downstream from the gage off Legion Road. Some flooding will continue in low spots along the walking trail of the Harold Hefner River Park and in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 82 on Legion Road.