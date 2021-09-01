Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilmer County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Gilmer by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gilmer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Coosawattee River near Ellijay affecting Gilmer County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Coosawattee River near Ellijay. * Until this morning. * At 3:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet this morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, minor flooding continues upstream and downstream from the gage off Legion Road. Some flooding will continue in low spots along the walking trail of the Harold Hefner River Park and in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 82 on Legion Road.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Gilmer County, GA
City
Ellijay, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coosawattee River#The American Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy