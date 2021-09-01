Cancel
La Paz County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 02:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM MST/230 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN LA PAZ, NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS AND LARES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lake County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE IL AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN IOSCO COUNTY At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tawas, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield and Wilber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 151 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Negwegon State Park to 6 miles southeast of Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Negwegon State Park and Black River around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND JASPER COUNTIES At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to near Wheatfield to near Morocco, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Boone Grove, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hale, or 14 miles west of Tawas City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Whittemore, Hale, Tawas Point State Park, Plainfield Township, Wurtsmith Airfield, National City, Wilber and Sid Town. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hale, or 14 miles west of Tawas City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Whittemore, Hale, Tawas Point State Park, Plainfield Township, Wurtsmith Airfield, National City, Wilber and Sid Town. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lake; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NEWAYGO AND LAKE COUNTIES At 129 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Luther to near Baldwin to 9 miles northeast of Hesperia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Luther... Chase Woodland Park... Hawkins... Nirvana Bristol... Wolf Lake... Big Star Lake Bitely... Idlewild THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ARENAC COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Turner to 7 miles southeast of Standish to near Pinconning, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Standish, Au Gres, Omer, Twining and Turner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selkirk, or 12 miles east of West Branch, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Long Lake, Whittemore, Hale, National City, Plainfield Township, Tawas City, East Tawas, Tawas Point State Park, Oscoda, Au Sable and Wurtsmith Airfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC AND SOUTHEASTERN GLADWIN COUNTIES At 300 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whittemore to Standish to near Rhodes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC AND SOUTHEASTERN GLADWIN COUNTIES At 300 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whittemore to Standish to near Rhodes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 530 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onarga to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

