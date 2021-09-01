Album review: TRNA – Istok
There are few genre names that seem as ludicrous or pretentious as the likes of “blackgaze” or “blackened post-metal”. However, for Russian trio TRNA there are few other descriptions that seem fitting. Having released three albums independently over a span of three years, Candlelight Records have finally picked them up for the release of fourth full-length Istok. The shimmering cadence of ethereal sounding post-rock collides with thunderous black metal inspired guitars to create an experience that’s otherworldly.www.kerrang.com
