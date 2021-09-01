Album review: TRNA – Istok

New music by the guitarist and composer Pat Metheny can arrive as unpredictable as a hurricane making landfall. Sometimes it challenges, but it’s often pleasant, like a tropical breeze. In any event, it proves to be exhilarating. As it does here. The pieces that comprise “Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” were taken from concerts in September 2019 in New York City, the wild applause a reminder of what was, and what will hopefully be again. Although they’re jazz at the core, each song probes and explores like a being by way of the absolutely astounding musicianship of this trio. As they move through acoustic jazz into electro-tinged orchestration and even rock-based improvisation, their performances amount to technical ecstasy. To top it off, the pristine production of the album conveys the experience of sitting in rapt attention in a small jazz club.