Video: Flash flood watch posted for parts of the state

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood watch will be in effect for southern NH tonight and Thursday morning. The remnants of Ida are approaching and heavier rain is likely for some part of NH tonight. A nice stretch follows into the start of the holiday weekend. Any sunny breaks will give way to...

www.wmur.com

