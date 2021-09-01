Cancel
Red Bank, NJ

‘I think we've come a long way’: Overdose awareness walk held to remember those who lost their lives

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

An overdose awareness walk was held Tuesday in Red Bank, where law enforcement, community leaders, and families who lost a loved one to addiction all took part.

Lisa Stavola organized the event. She lost her son, Tigger, to a heroin overdose in 2013. A year later, she started the Tigger House Foundation as a way to help other families.

"I think we've come a long way, and I think right now we're trying to teach children never to take the first dose by being there for them, creating programs, and having them understand how deadly these drugs are,” says Stavola.

A ceremony was also held to remember those who lost their lives.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
#Heroin Overdose
