‘I think we've come a long way’: Overdose awareness walk held to remember those who lost their lives

An overdose awareness walk was held Tuesday in Red Bank, where law enforcement, community leaders, and families who lost a loved one to addiction all took part.

Lisa Stavola organized the event. She lost her son, Tigger, to a heroin overdose in 2013. A year later, she started the Tigger House Foundation as a way to help other families.

"I think we've come a long way, and I think right now we're trying to teach children never to take the first dose by being there for them, creating programs, and having them understand how deadly these drugs are,” says Stavola.



A ceremony was also held to remember those who lost their lives.