Google introduced the new Bubbles API with the second Android 10 beta, and the API was initially offered as an opt-in feature for developers, with Google urging them to test the API in their apps so that the supported apps were ready when the feature finally rolled out as a part of Android 11 Developer Preview 1. Facebook Messenger was one of the first apps to officially support the Bubbles API, but it appears that the company may be phasing out support for it. Facebook Messenger is one of the few apps that makes use of the Bubbles API outside of first-party Google apps like Google Messages.