In what can only be described as a controversial move, El Salvador became the first country in the world elevating Bitcoin to the status of legal tender, meaning businesses have to accept the cryptocurrency in day-to-day transactions from this day forward. Interestingly, El Salvador is only host to four Bitcoin ATMs, machines where users of the corresponding platform operators can buy or sell cryptocurrencies on the go. As our chart indicates, most of the Americas has a whole has a lot of catching up to do in this regard.