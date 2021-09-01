Opinion: Ponte's track record shows he is ready to be Fall River's mayor

I am fully confident Cliff Ponte is poised and more than prepared to become Fall River’s next mayor. I met Ponte when he was a student leader at Durfee High School. During my more than 35 years as a school principal, and during my tenure as executive director of the R.I. Association of School Principals, I have encountered and interacted with scores of school leaders, from the adolescent level to the adult level. They come in a wide variety of forms, but the most effective leaders are characterized by a few salient attributes, not the least among them being courage, decisiveness, enthusiasm, tireless energy, and the ability to develop, articulate, plan and execute a vision of excellence for those that they lead. It is not within their comfort zone to simply be a “mechanic” and robotically carry out the simple functions of their assigned role, but rather it is in their DNA to bring their constituents, whoever they may be, to new heights of excellence. They are “hard-wired” to, in collaborative fashion, bring diverse groups together and build relationships that will benefit all, and not just the select few. They are goal-oriented visionaries, like Ponte.