Kids Play Doubutsu Puzzle

Humans are built to solve puzzles. The entire course of our evolutionary history has, at its core, been about solving various puzzles. Once upon a time, that meant puzzles like, “How do I kill things to eat them even though I am small?” and, “What should we do with all this poop we keep making?” Now, puzzles are fun and typically involve math, strategy, and logic. Call them brainteasers or mind games or shovelware, puzzles are a gaming genre unto themselves (in addition to being part of just about every other genre too).