Kids Play Doubutsu Puzzle

Indie publisher The Retro Room and game developer Steven Long have announced a brand new platformer adventure for the original Game Boy, Gelatinous: Humanity Lost, and it will be headed to Kickstarter for funding on September 16. A prototype of the game is actually already finished, so funding collected will go toward physically manufacturing it. Gelatinous: Humanity Lost is inspired by Castlevania, Mega Man, and Metroid, and its Kickstarter trailer teases seven areas to explore in glorious Game Boy detail, including “a journey through Aztec pyramids, into forgotten laboratories, down a dangerous jungle river, and right into the belly of a beast.”
