Although you always encourage your kiddo to be her very best, Halloween is the one time of the year that your child might feel free to stretch her wings and explore something new. It might be something as simple as Cinderella (because, glass slippers), or Wonder Woman (hello, golden lasso!), but overall, October 31st is the time for your child to dream big while playing dress up. And these Halloween costumes for toddler girls who can be anything they want to be might encourage you to step outside your comfort zone, too.