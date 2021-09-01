DAY OF THE DOGS III - THE GINGENING

As we are well into the dog days of summer, a sweltering and humid season that starts in early July and extends well into September, my thoughts have turned repeatedly to icy drinks to quench my thirst and lower my internal temperature. The term “dog days” actually has nothing to do with canines, but rather with a star, Sirius, that is particularly bright this time of year. Sirius, colloquially called the Dog Star, has since ancient times been associated with heat, drought, thunderstorms, lethargy, mad dogs and bad luck. The ancients pretty much nailed it didn’t they? Well, omitting the mad dogs and bad luck.