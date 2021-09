Bitcoin rival Solana (SOL) has just surged to a new all-time high following an astonishing price rise that has taken its market value above $50 billion.The cryptocurrency was trading at less than $3 in September 2020 and is now worth more than $180, having peaked above $194 on Tuesday.It comes amid a surging crypto market that has seen several alternative cryptocurrencies hit record highs over the last week, including Cardano (ADA), HEX and Fantom.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogThe rise of the so-called altcoins has seen bitcoin’s market dominance drop considerably since the start...