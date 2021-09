Country music superstar Brantley Gilbert has a brand new song out that is already gaining a lot of popularity because of its subject matter. Brantley Gilbert’s “Gone But Not Forgotten” pays tribute to United States servicemen and women who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan. Gilbert debuted the song on social media just a few days ago and it truly hits home to country music fans. At 36-years-old, Brantley Gilbert has been a big draw in the world of country music since breaking into the industry in 2005. He’s put out five studio albums during this time and has numerous awards as his star is certainly on the rise.