A look at Atlanta United’s must-win home games

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta United has 12 games to play and a possible 36 points to earn to secure a playoff berth, preferably one it can host at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team currently has 27 points. It trails D.C. United for the seventh and final playoff spot by three points. It can blame...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa out with with possible long-term injury

Atlanta United again will be thin on players in the central midfield when it hosts Nashville in an MLS game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday that Santiago Sosa will not be available with what may be a long-term injury. Pineda said the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return. The team hopes to have an update on Sosa’s status next week. He was subbed out in the 59th minute of the game against Toronto on Aug. 18.
MLSatlutd.com

Tools to the Match: How Atlanta United earns fifth win in a row on Saturday

Atlanta United is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they take on Nashville SC for the third time this season. Both of this year’s previous matchups have resulted in 2-2 draws. Saturday will be the managerial debut for Gonzalo Pineda. The 5-Stripes are also riding a four-match winning streak into Saturday’s contest. Nashville picked up a 1-1 draw in its last match, the 11th draw for Nashville this season. Atlanta United has surged up the Eastern Conference standings and could push above the playoff line with a victory on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Four thoughts on Atlanta United’s frustrating loss in Gonzalo Pineda’s debut match

Atlanta United’s four-match winning streak was rudely interrupted by fellow southerners Nashville SC on Saturday evening. The Five Stripes were severely frustrated by their regional foes and dealt a momentum halting 2-0 loss at home in Gonzalo Pineda’s first match as manager. On a day where seemingly nothing would fall in Atlanta’s favor, Nashville took their chances and left the home side wondering how it all went wrong. Here are a few thoughts on a sobering afternoon at the Benz.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Atlanta United

Orlando City (10-4-8, 38 pts) began its current seven-match unbeaten streak against Atlanta United (6-7-9, 27 pts) with a 3-2 victory back on July 30. The teams will meet for the third and final time this regular season on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match, set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, will be televised nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes, with local radio coverage available from 6:30 p.m on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.
Soccer90min.com

Weston McKennie's USMNT omission explained & Gio Reyna injury update

The USMNT were without three of their usual starters for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Canada; Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna and Zack Steffen. Though Canada are a growing force, Gregg Berhalter's men still entered the World Cup qualifier in Nashville as huge favourites. But the US put in a frustratingly passive performance, failing to ask serious questions of John Herdman's compact defence.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pineda’s goal is to lead Atlanta United to playoffs

Riding a four-game win streak, Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said his goal to help the team qualify for the MLS playoffs. Atlanta United is in eighth place, one spot below the playoff line, with 13 games remaining. The team has 27 points. It is tied with D.C. United in points, but D.C. United has the edge in tie-breakers, so it is in seventh place. Atlanta United will host Nashville on Saturday. Nashville is in fourth place with 32 points.
MLSkion546.com

Rios, Nashville top Atlanta United 2-0 for 1st road win

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Rios’ first goal of the season just before halftime started Nashville to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United, Nashville’s first road win of the season. Joe Willis made two saves for his league-leading ninth clean sheet. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and put into an open net, sealing the win in the final minute. Nashville moved into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta had its four-match winning streak end.
MLSTacoma News Tribune

DC United aims to stop 3-game skid with win against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union (8-5-8) vs. DC United (8-10-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +122, Philadelphia +227, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: DC United comes into the matchup with Philadelphia as losers of three straight games. DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home in the 2020 season....
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

Meet King, Atlanta United’s next service dog-in-training

In January 2020, Atlanta United fans were introduced to an adorable ball of fluff named Spike, a yellow Labrador Retriever puppy who would be raised here in Atlanta as a service dog-in-training with America’s VetDogs. Many fans were thrilled with the new partnership—just take one look at Spike in his little custom kit and try not to melt—and in March, the club set up a puppy meet-and-greet at the Atlantic Station team store and brought him on the pitch during the home opener against Cincinnati. These events benefited Spike as much as the fanbase—service puppies-in-training need lots of socialization and exposure to different environments. And the fan interaction would act as a signal boost for the mission of America’s VetDogs, which places its dogs with veterans, service members, and first responders all over the country.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Looking for a series win at Toronto

Some nights, when you get solid pitching and defense and a few timely hits, you can win and even beat some of the better teams. The Orioles had a game like that last night when they beat Toronto 4-2 at Rogers Centre. They held the Blue Jays to six hits, and while Toronto went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, the Orioles went 3-for-7 and that was big in a low-scoring, close game.
NBAYardbarker

Bill Simmons Skeptical of Atlanta Hawks Winning More Than 46 Games

A little over a week ago, the NBA announced the 2021-2022 regular season schedule, and sportsbooks quickly released projected win totals for each team. The over/under for the Atlanta Hawks was 46.5 wins. That's five more wins than 2020-2021, even though they are playing ten more games this season. Enter...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s game vs. Miami in Atlanta

GATES OPEN: 1:30 p.m. (eastern) KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. (eastern) The champs are here. The Crimson Tide will begin their campaign to defend their national title in Atlanta this weekend, playing Miami for the first time since 1993 when -- hey, would you look at that -- Alabama won another national title over the Hurricanes 34-13.
FIFARSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Police stop play to arrest 4 Argentine players during match vs Brazil

Mere minutes after kickoff, Brazilian health officials stopped a match with Argentina to arrest, and deport 4 Argentine players for failing to comply with quarantine rules. They play in the UK, which Brazil has listed for restricted travel. The match was suspended by CONMEBOL, and FIFA. It is presumed that Brazil will be awarded 3 points by default.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta’s offense erupts in 9-2 win over the Rockies

After a string of one-run losses, the Atlanta Braves scored early and often in a blowout 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon at Coors Field. It didn’t take long for the Braves’ offense to get rolling as Ozzie Albies jumped on the first pitch of the game from Ryan Feltner and drove it out for a solo home run. It was Albies third homer in as many games and his 26th of the season.
MLSBleacher Report

Brenden Aaronson Scores as USMNT, Canada Play to Draw in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

The United States and Canada are both still without a win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying play. The two North American countries tied 1-1 in Sunday's showdown at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and moved to 0-2-0 in World Cup qualifying. Brenden Aaronson scored for the U.S., while Cyle Larin buried the equalizer for Canada.

