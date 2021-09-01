Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Larry forms in the Atlantic

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago

Tropical Storm Larry has formed in the far eastern Atlantic and the system will be heading into an environment favorable for rapid intensification over the coming days. We will continue to monitor the developing system at NBC2, but for now there is no threat to Florida from this developing system.

The current forecast intensity shows Tropical Storm Larry eventually strengthening to a major hurricane as it moves across the central Atlantic Ocean. Models are in a good agreement that the system will curve north heading into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkDV0_0bj9iFZI00

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression Kate is having difficulty remaining organized over the open Atlantic Ocean. Kate is not a threat to Florida or any other part of the United States as it is moving northward at 9 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB2Kn_0bj9iFZI00

In the western Caribbean, another area is being monitored for potential development late this week. The NHC currently puts development odds at 20% over the next two and five-day outlooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1p1U_0bj9iFZI00

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated on any changes in the tropics, especially as we head into the climatological peak of hurricane season.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm Larry#Atlantic Ocean#Tropics#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Depression#Extreme Weather#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentdailyvoice.com

New Update: Major Hurricane Larry Churning In Atlantic; New Projected Path

Forecasters are watching powerful Hurricane Larry churning in the Atlantic Basin, warning it could wind up being an even stronger storm than Ida, which left a trail of destruction through multiple states. The latest projected track for the Category 3 storm, packed with 115 mile-per-hour winds, still keeps it well...
EnvironmentPosted by
Outsider.com

Hurricane Larry: Here’s Where Category 3 Storm is Forecasted to Cause Havoc

The United States’ east coast is still whirling from the destruction caused by the historic Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 hurricane struck the coast of Louisiana, followed by Mississippi, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. In days, Ida tore through the eastern states of Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and, finally, New York and New Jersey.
EnvironmentKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Serious shot at heavy rain for the RGV coming soon

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another area of tropical low pressure is expected to develop, later this weekend, off the Bay of Campeche some 500 miles south of the RGV. This area of low pressure is forecast to move north/northwest along the east coast of Mexico, probably pushing inland...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Storms roll across Central Florida bringing heavy rain, wind

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday rain chances are near 60% in Central Florida, with a few storms getting an early start around midmorning. Rain chances remain between 50-60% through the end of the workweek. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be in the low 90s...
Florida Statesebastiandaily.com

Was there an Earthquake in Sebastian, Florida?

This morning, there were reports on social media of an earthquake in Sebastian, Florida. There was a map by Florida Today showing a quake in Florida, but we can’t find anything. “At 1:51 am there was a minimal earthquake in Sebastian,” someone posted on Facebook. The post has been shared...
EnvironmentWOOD

Tropical Update

Above is the swirling clouds and rather large eye of Hurricane Larry. Larry is pretty far out in the Atlantic. It’ll pass far enough east of Bermuda that they should see nothing much more than a breezy couple of days and some high surf. * Larry will brush Newfoundland and...
West Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Tropics watch: Chances increasing for tropical development as system approaches Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three systems in the Atlantic basin, with a new tropical wave popping up in the latest advisory. Chances are picking up for development of an organized tropical system approaching the northern Gulf Coast and expected to move across Florida over the coming days, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain and isolated flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy