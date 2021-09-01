Tropical Storm Larry forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Larry has formed in the far eastern Atlantic and the system will be heading into an environment favorable for rapid intensification over the coming days. We will continue to monitor the developing system at NBC2, but for now there is no threat to Florida from this developing system.

The current forecast intensity shows Tropical Storm Larry eventually strengthening to a major hurricane as it moves across the central Atlantic Ocean. Models are in a good agreement that the system will curve north heading into the weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression Kate is having difficulty remaining organized over the open Atlantic Ocean. Kate is not a threat to Florida or any other part of the United States as it is moving northward at 9 mph.

In the western Caribbean, another area is being monitored for potential development late this week. The NHC currently puts development odds at 20% over the next two and five-day outlooks.

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated on any changes in the tropics, especially as we head into the climatological peak of hurricane season.