Berks County, PA

Hamburg-er Fest, Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show, Judas Priest concert top weekend events

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The 18th Taste of Hamburg-er Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hamburg, Berks County. The festival, which typically draws thousands of visitors, will feature burger eating competitions, over 30 hamburger stands, four stages of non-stop musical entertainment, numerous contests, children’s activities, local art and handmade crafts, and more. The Beer and Wine Patty-O and the Budweiser & Burgers Beer Garden will remain open until 7 p.m. Admission is free and parking costs $5 in four designated areas. For details, visit tasteofhamburger.com.

