Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Killing Geronimo is a PR disaster for Defra and makes a mockery of the UK’s priorities

By Jane Dalton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P16o_0bj9htOn00

When we look back on the history of the countryside , we will remember how for a while in 2021, Geronimo was the UK’s - and possibly the world’s - most famous animal.

The black alpaca, blissfully ignorant that his life was hanging in the balance while grazing in his Gloucestershire field, captured the hearts of a nation. To animal lovers around the globe, his killing seemed senseless, as they got behind the campaign to prove he did not have tuberculosis. After all, creatures infected with the disease surely do not live for four years without showing symptoms.

What were Defra chiefs thinking? Some might say that coming so soon after the government relented to allow Nowzad to airlift its 68 staff and 178 animals from Afghanistan, ministers did not want to be seen too much to be “giving in” to public opinion (although what do we elect them for if not to democratically carry out our wishes?).

But no - it’s clear that Geronimo’s death was planned from the moment the judge handed down her verdict refusing owner Helen Macdonald’s final legal battle.

From that moment, all testimony that the TB tests used on the animal were flawed fell on stony deaf ears.

Geronimo was twice in quick succession “primed” - or micro-vaccinated - before his tests, which, according to campaigners, caused the false positive results . And the strength of his reaction diminished between the first and second tests. Even the test manufacturer told the court Geronimo’s result could not be trusted.

Ms Macdonald said he had never had a positive reaction to a valid test.

Given, then, that a host of evidence cast doubt over the test results, Defra would have been far wiser to have had an open mind and at least agreed to a third test - a perfectly reasonable request. But in refusing, the department has set itself up for a predictable - and predicted - public relations disaster. It will face an almighty backlash if post-mortem results show the alpaca did not have TB - that is, if and when the results see the light of day.

I asked Defra why it refused Ms Macdonald’s other simple request - a meeting with environment secretary George Eustice. It stuck to its line that “The secretary of state has looked at this case several times over the last three years and has considered all of the evidence with the chief vet and APHA expert vets and scientists. Geronimo has tested positive twice and we must follow the evidence.”

But Geronimo’s sorry tale goes deeper than the killing of just one animal where much of the evidence points to its innocence. It both goes to the heart of Defra’s policy on TB control, casting doubt over its cattle-testing regime in pursuit of eradicating TB, and it also raises questions over the stubbornness of some in government.

Both David Cameron and Boris Johnson have been mocked for performing U-turns, but in the end don’t we all have more respect for a leader who is prepared to admit they got it wrong and to change course when presented with new evidence, rather than desperately clinging to a position, possibly to save face?

After Nowzad’s escape from Afghanistan - funded privately and organised in addition to the official Ministry of Defence airlifts - there were a lot of sanctimonious and misleading comments about “putting people before pets”, conveniently ignoring that the operation was not carried out at public expense, nor did putting rescue animals in an aircraft hold take up one iota of space that could have been occupied by people.

Similarly, some have claimed, driven not by ignorance but by swallowing government spin, that Geronimo was “TB-riddled” when there is no reliable evidence of his having been infected.

Meanwhile, the British countryside is in a permanent war. Determined, callous wildlife criminals poison and shoot precious birds of prey and persecute native species including badgers and hares daily. Rural crime has been described as “rampant” . This is where taxpayer-funded wildlife police officers should be focusing their time and efforts.

The sight of British police chasing an alpaca in a field to lead him to his death based on doubtful science was fatuous - and makes a mockery of our country’s priorities.

Comments / 3

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tb#Apha#Ministry Of Defence#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Geronimo news: Owner ‘disgusted’ by ‘barbaric’ killing of alpaca by government vets

The owner of Geronimo, an alpaca who was put down this morning following a years-long legal battle over positive bovine tuberculosis test results, has hit out the government for failing to “engage” with campaigners who pleaded for his life to be spared. “I’m absolutely disgusted by this government. They know that they set him up four years ago with incompetence and bullying and a falsified test that has no validity and yet [here] we are this morning, Geronimo has been manhandled out of my farm,” Helen Macdonald told the media from her South Gloucestershire residence.“These are barbaric actions of...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Geronimo’s owner calls for urgent meeting with Government

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has called for an urgent meeting with the Government as time runs out for him to be culled. Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and owner Helen Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives. The destruction warrant is valid until September...
AnimalsThe Independent

Protesters urge government to halt euthanisation of Geronimo the alpaca

Crowds of animal rights protestors have marched on Downing Street to oppose the planned euthanisation of Geronimo the alpaca. Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered he be put down. Owner Helen Macdonald believes the tests are...
AnimalsUSA Today

Geronimo the alpaca is killed after testing positive twice for bovine tuberculosis

LONDON – British government veterinarians on Tuesday killed Geronimo, an alpaca whose sentence of death for carrying bovine tuberculosis pitted animal activists against the state. Veterinary staff in blue overalls, masks and goggles, backed by police officers, arrived at the western England farm where the animal lived and took Geronimo...
ImmigrationTelegraph

EU governments dismiss UK's Afghan refugee target as 'PR exercise'

Britain’s pledge to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees is little more than a public relations exercise, EU governments said, before ruling out a similar target for the bloc, according to a leaked diplomatic note obtained by The Telegraph. France boasted it would take in more than the 5,000 refugees a year...
HealthBBC

Social care reform: BBC Political Editor questions Boris Johnson

The BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, has asked the prime minister if the Conservatives are still a low tax party. The question came at a press conference after the government announced increases to taxation, which will take the UK's tax burden on workers to the highest for 40 years. The...
PoliticsThe Independent

Has Nicola Sturgeon made a mistake by putting a deadline on another Scottish independence referendum?

Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to the Scottish parliament of her “programme for government” could have enjoyed happier timing. The day began with one of her own independent economic advisers describing the consequences of Scottish independence as “Brexit x10”. She was then inevitably overshadowed by Boris Johnson’s announcement about a health and social care tax. Johnson clearly enjoyed claiming that there would be a net inflow of funds to Scotland as a result of the fiscal adjustments – a “union dividend”.
HealthBBC

Social care: Boris Johnson to unveil overhaul of sector in England

Boris Johnson has vowed to end "catastrophic costs" for social care users in England ahead of setting out his long-awaited reform proposals. The prime minister will announce the plans to MPs, alongside money to help the tackle pressures on the NHS caused by the Covid pandemic. He is expected to...
WorldShropshire Star

MPs still waiting for responses on Afghanistan cases depsite PM’s pledge

Both the SNP and Labour said their MPs had not received replies. The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have been accused of misleading Parliament over a promise to respond to MPs attempting to highlight the plight of those in Afghanistan still in need. MPs have expressed their concern that emails...
HealthThe Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds news conference on social care reform

Boris Johnson is addressing the nation and confirming, again, a 1.25 per cent National Insurance (NI) hike to rescue the NHS and pay for social care reforms. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the prime minister admitted “waiting lists will get worse before they get better” but that the government was doing “what should have been done a very long time ago”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy