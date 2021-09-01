Cancel
Britain’s David Smith retains Paralympic boccia title in Tokyo

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
British boccia ace David Smith grabbed his second straight individual Paralympic gold by battling back to retain his crown with a tense victory in Tokyo

World champion Smith – title-winner in Rio five years ago – once again topped the podium in the BC1 class, getting the better of Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun.

The 32-year-old, who sports a distinctive crop of red and blue spiky hair, slipped 2-0 behind following the opening end at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

But he levelled with consecutive one-point wins, before being left in tears after edging the decider to claim glory.

His 4-2 success brought Great Britain’s first gold of day eight of the Games.

Smith’s previous feats include team gold at Beijing 2008, as well as individual silver and team bronze in London.

Sports
