Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

When and where can you watch Marvel’s latest Shang-Chi in India?

By Maanya Sachdeva
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ut2Re_0bj9hoEO00

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios’ latest, is slated to be released in India on 3 September in English, Hindi , Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

While Covid-19 has dulled the sheen of Friday theatrical releases in the country, early critics’ reviews of Shang-Chi – Marvel’s first movie with an Asian superhero lead – could encourage fans to make their way to cinemas this weekend.

Shang-Chi is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Destin Daniel Crestin. The movie stars Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu in the titular role, alongside The Farewell actor and rapper Awkwafina , and 58-year-old Hong Kong screen icon Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

The movie follows the journey of Shang-Chi (Liu) who is raised by Wenwu (Leung Chiu-wai), his father and head of the Ten Rings terrorist outfit. Wenwu is believed to be a reinterpretation of the comic book supervillain, the Mandarin.

Tickets for Shang-Chi are available on Marvel Studios India’s booking partners, Paytm and BookMyShow. In light of the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers must have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones to be admitted into theatres.

Further, those with any Covid symptoms (including body temperature and a cough) will not be granted entry. BookMyShow and Paytm also specify wearing a mask is mandatory and that outside food and drink is not permitted.

The date of Shang-Chi ’s OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar is, as yet, unconfirmed. Marvel’s Black Widow released on Disney+ but is still unavailable for streaming in India.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Tamil#Telugu#Asian#Farewell#Marvel Studios India#Covid#Simuliu#Imax#Ott#Disney Hotstar#Marvel S Black Widow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Erases Fan-Favorite Characters in New Infinity Saga Reveal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding new films at breakneck pace with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now. As most Marvel fans are speculating where the new Multiverse Saga is going, Marvel Studios has revealed a new poster for the Infinity Saga collection on Disney+.
MoviesVariety

Before Seeing ‘Shang-Chi,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is something of an anomaly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in that when the title character makes his debut in theaters on Sept. 3, it will be with zero preamble from the world that’s been established by Marvel’s previous 24 features and four TV series on Disney Plus. Even Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel got nominal shout-outs before they showed up in their solo movies, but, as “Shang-Chi” makes clear from the outset, Simu Liu’s eponymous master of kung fu has been living a life of deliberate anonymity while Marvel’s superheroes have been saving the universe.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Box Office May Further Delay Marvel's Eternals

Marvel may delay Eternals if upcoming martial arts epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does not bring in the big bucks at the box office, claims a new report. Marvel and Disney took the somewhat surprising decision not to release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Disney+ in a simultaneous streaming release seen with Black Widow, with the studios reportedly basing the release of Eternals on how well Shang-Chi does amid the ongoing circumstances.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
MoviesComicBook

Simu Liu Makes Immigrant Parents “Proud” With Marvel’s Shang-Chi Poster

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all about family, and star Simu Liu says his immigrant parents are "proud" after seeing a Chinese-language poster for Marvel's first Asian superhero movie. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releasing only in theaters on September 3, follows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Liu), who confronts his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization lorded over by his warrior-king father Wenwu (Tony Leung). Reunited with his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Shang-Chi will become the Master of Kung-Fu as he fights to claim the Ten Rings that gave his family power.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Shang-Chi tracking lowest MCU opening weekend, new images released

Although restrictions have been gradually lifting around the world, rising concerns over the Delta variant have seen cinema audiences taking a hit these past few weeks and while several studios are starting to tinker with release dates, Disney seems intent on pushing ahead with its plans to release Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in just a few short weeks.
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marvel’s Shang-Chi’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

It seems like everyone is talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home recently and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings isn’t getting enough attention. Well thankfully, Shang-Chi’s Rotten Tomatoes scores are in. Is the movie as epic as it seems? Or is it another disappointment from Marvel?. Shang-Chi’s Rotten...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Reviews Are Online, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally almost here. The Marvel superhero film features Simu Liu (who clarified how to correctly pronounce his and his character's names) as the titular Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and Michelle Yeoh. The action flick will make history as the first Asian-led Marvel installment, featuring Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Wenwu (Leung). But when he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization, he’s forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Does Damage Control For Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Comments

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige has addressed the dust-up over Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s comments that described Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) film as an “interesting experiment.” Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi, publicly shared his displeasure with Chapek’s comments, spurring Marvel Studios president Feige to get involved.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Finally Introduces the Real Mandarin to MCU

Legendary Marvel Comics villain the Mandarin was teased as the primary antagonist of Tony Stark in the Marvel Phase 2 film, Iron Man 3. However, that didn’t exactly work out the way Marvel fans expected. The real Mandarin will finally get a proper introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Phase 4 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, premiering in theaters September 3, 2021.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Review: Marvel Gives Lesser-Known Asian Hero the A-List Treatment

Shang-who? The most obscure Marvel Cinematic Universe character to get his own stand-alone movie to date, the comic book mega-company’s “Master of Kung Fu” may not be a household name, but you wouldn’t know that from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a flashy, Asian-led visual effects extravaganza that gives the second-tier hero the same over-the-top treatment that big-timers like Hulk and Thor typically get. The result broadens the brand’s spectrum of representation once again, offering audiences of Asian descent the kind of empowerment for which “Black Panther” paved the way a few years back.
MoviesThe Verge

Shang-Chi made me excited about the Marvel Cinematic Universe again

For two hours Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings is a charming, family-friendly action-adventure movie about learning to grow up, learning to grieve, and learning to flex ab muscles so the light hits them just right. Then, as every movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is wont to do, it reminds us it’s part of a large fabric and its characters are destined to join forces with the likes of Captain Marvel, Thor, and Doctor Strange. And instead of being exhausted, I was elated. This movie helped me overcome my MCU fatigue, and — unlike every other Marvel flick since the Snap — actually set out to tell a new story absent of the baggage of Iron Man and the rest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy