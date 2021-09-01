Cancel
Ted Lasso fans popularise bizarre conspiracy that Roy Kent is actually a CGI character

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
Fans of the Apple TV+ footballing sitcom Ted Lasso have started to popularise one of the strangest pop culture conspiracy theories in recent memory.

Many of the show’s fans claim to be convinced that the character of Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein , is in fact a CGI creation.

Though it would seem comically implausible, the theory has nonetheless gained traction on social media, with people convinced that Goldstein’s appearance looks in some way ersatz.

In the first season of Ted Lasso , Roy Kent is one of Richmond FC’s most experienced players. Season two, which is currently being released weekly on Apple’s streaming service, sees the character navigate life after his playing career.

Viewers had speculated about the character’s allegedly “CGI” appearance since the first season debuted last year, with the theory gaining new prominence on Twitter this week.

“I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS SINCE DAY ONE AND CONVINCED ALL MY FRIENDS OF IT. ROY KENT IS CGI. He is fully a FIFA character,” wrote one viewer.

“Roy Kent definitely looks like a CGI character – I think it’s the beard,” wrote another.

“It has come to my attention that Roy Kent is full on CGI. I will be taking no further questions at this time,” joked someone else.

“Holy s*** lol this looks like a PS4 game they’re right he’s not real,” wrote one Twitter user, while another quipped: “Brett Goldstein should get the Emmy just for tricking multiple people into thinking Roy Lent is cgi.”

Despite the speculation, the conspiracy theory is assumed to be completely and baselessly false.

Ted Lasso can be watched now on Apple TV+.

