Exposé: Data Rights in the Time of COVID-19

UK COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths have been continuing to rise since many restrictions were lifted in July. Dr Anne Cori, Imperial College London said it was unclear when a peak would be reached: "In most scenarios we have modelled, yes, cases, hospitalisations, and even deaths continue to rise for a few weeks. But when and how high the peak is, is very hard to anticipate. This is because we still don’t know exactly the extent of protection given by vaccination or by previous infection, or how long this protection lasts. In optimistic scenarios where protection is good and long-lasting, the peak is pretty much now, at current level, but in pessimistic scenarios, the peak in hospitalisations is higher than in the last wave – although the peak in deaths is much lower thanks to the high coverage of vaccination. This is all assuming no new variant of concern arises."