As we step back out into the world, we’re collectively contemplating how we will travel into the future, together. How will our first steps set us on a new path—one that meets the complexity of the moment with radical change and a whole new mindset? Much of the last year at Design Hotels has been spent ruminating on this, which is why the new issue of Directions, titled “Odyssey,” is especially close to our hearts. Over the beautifully illustrated pages of our annual magazine, we share some gentle expeditions taken on foot—from Peru’s Sacred Valley to the streets of Amsterdam, and we share a list that distills some of our feelings and actions towards a more conscious destination. We think of it as the ethos of the good traveler.