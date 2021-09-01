Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) Prices 25M Unit Offering at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HealthLynked, Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) ("HealthLynked" or the "Company"), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 3,703,704 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.54 per share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investor unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,851,852 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
