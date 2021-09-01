Emotional intelligence in the workplace: 6 ways high EQ employees boost productivity

In an era of digitalization, robotics and pandemics, the world of work and the service industry are changing rapidly. Jobs and activities are increasingly being automated, and employees and workplaces are more and more remote, dispersed, virtual and global. While this technology and transformation brings with it many opportunities and benefits, including increased flexibility, productivity and performance, it is critical however to not lose sight of the human touch. After all, we are still, for the most part, dealing with humans and not machines and as humans, a 100% of our decision-making is made emotionally, followed by hours, weeks or months of underpinning these decisions with logical justifications. We need to engage with people as people – and remember people and emotions are inseparable.