Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Terranea Resort Shares Leisure and Group Luxury Travel and Event Insights

hospitalitynet.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRancho Palos Verdes, Calif. - Terranea Resort continues to evolve and redefine its leisure, group, and wedding offerings within the luxury segment to satisfy and exceed guest expectations. As Southern California’s hidden gem on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, the destination resort has invested in the evolution of its enhanced standards of safety and well-being, advancements in technology, reimagined indoor and outdoor spaces, and experiences to promote integrated wellness, reconnection, and rediscovery.

