Terranea Resort Shares Leisure and Group Luxury Travel and Event Insights

Nestled at the heart of idyllic Chaweng Noi is the stunning Vana Belle. The luxurious five star resort boasts decadent sea facing pool villas, prime beachfront location, and impeccable dining and service. We loved how the property integrated seamlessly with Koh Samui’s natural beauty and unique features and the children loved exploring the lush green grounds and white sand beach. Our Tropical Pool Villa featured a grand master bedroom, plenty of lounge space, and a refreshing pool just steps from the crystal blue sea. Foodies will be impressed with he delicious restaurant options from casual poolside dining at Panali to sophisticated fine dining at Kiree the Bistro. Our days were spent lounging at the main pool while the kids played, swam, and enjoyed a variety of watersports and special children’s activities. A perfect choice for those who are looking for a trusted brand, island luxury, and prime location on one of Samui’s most picturesque beaches.