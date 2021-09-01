Local COVID vaccine clinics coming up this September: Blythe holds county's lowest immunization rate at 26.67%
Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) will offer free September COVID vaccination clinics, which are open to the general public. The new dates followed the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) issuing full approval of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID vaccine for those aged 16 and above on Aug. 23. The Pfizer vaccine also remains available under emergency use authorization for those 12-15 years of age.www.pvvt.com
Comments / 0