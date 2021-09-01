Cancel
Local COVID vaccine clinics coming up this September: Blythe holds county's lowest immunization rate at 26.67%

By Uriel Avendano/Times Editor
pvvt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) will offer free September COVID vaccination clinics, which are open to the general public. The new dates followed the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) issuing full approval of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID vaccine for those aged 16 and above on Aug. 23. The Pfizer vaccine also remains available under emergency use authorization for those 12-15 years of age.

