Afghan refugee describes emotional journey to the US after fleeing Kabul

By Paul LeBlanc, Alex Marquardt, Josh Replogle, CNN
mynbc5.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo above: Biden speaks on Afghanistan withdrawal. When Mohammed Iqbal Selanee and Josh Rodriguez hugged in Washington, DC, this week, it was an embrace years in the making. As an interpreter for U..S forces in Afghanistan, Selanee worked alongside Rodriguez when he was deployed to Kunar Province, helping countless U.S. soldiers work with locals and navigate a dangerous region. In doing so, becoming a prime target of the Taliban as they took control Afghanistan.

