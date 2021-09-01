Afghan refugee describes emotional journey to the US after fleeing Kabul

“The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love them as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” (Leviticus 19:34) August’s stunning ten-day Taliban offensive, culminating in the fall of Kabul, has left observers in the United States and abroad shocked, confused, and angered. But there is one thing about which there should be no questions: there are a lot of Afghans who fear for their safety under newly-consolidated Taliban rule, many of whom risked their lives to save others, and they deserve our help.