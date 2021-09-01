Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Venice Film Festival: Chaos Reigns As Delegates Struggle With COVID Checks Ahead Of ‘Parellel Mothers’ Screening

By Joe Utichi and Nancy Tartaglione
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eL63_0bj9fhq300

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline, we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the Venice Film Festival , which continues on schedule for a second year in a row despite the pandemic disrupting other events.

Wednesday September 1. Day 1 of the festival.

After a relatively calm couple of days as Venice Film Festival delegates started to arrive on the Lido, this morning’s first press and industry screening—of Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers at 8:30AM—started without its full complement of ticket holders, who were held up by COVID and security checks at the various entry points to the festival zone.

Deadline arrived at one of these checkpoints, outside the Quattro Fontane hotel, at around 8AM, to find a large queue waiting to go through. The line moved slowly until there was about five minutes to spare, at which point the police manning the checkpoint seemed to rush the rest of the line through. But the movie started right on time, and the second queue outside the Darsena only grew as more people made it past the first hurdle. After the lights dimmed, latecomers were let in one by one and shown to their seats. We both found our reserved seats occupied.

Venice’s ticketing system has been designed to take the stress out of screenings: at the point of booking, delegates choose a seat in the theater. But with our seats occupied and the film already on the screen, ushers instructed one of us to find another empty seat—the other interloper vacated without much struggle.

This was all in stark contrast to last year’s festival save for one day , which was a relatively hassle-free experience. These kinds of teething troubles are likely to be resolved on future mornings; delegates who were “late” today will simply know tomorrow to be within the festival exclusion zone with at least a half-hour to spare before screenings start. With multiple entrances to the festival zone, delegates may be well advised to try and find the least populous one.

One thing seems sure, though: as we speculated yesterday , this year’s festival is a busier affair than last year’s, even if numbers aren’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels. Passholders get three strikes on ticket bookings that they don’t end up using. With this morning’s choice out of many attendees’ hands, it remains to be seen whether the festival will penalize those delegates who couldn’t make it through the doors at all. Deadline has reached out to the festival for comment.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Covid#Three Strikes#Covid#Quattro#Darsena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
Moviesdallassun.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal's film premieres at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): American actor Jake Gyllenhaal was every inch the supportive brother as he attended the premiere of his sister Maggie's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. As per People magazine, the famous sibling duo posed together on the red carpet...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Penelope Cruz in Chanel at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere

Wearing CHANEL, Penelope Cruz attended the 78th Venice Film Festival opening ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' photocall & premiere today(September 1st) in Venice, Italy. For the photocall, she wore a RESORT 2022 black & white frayed jacket with the matching frayed hem mini skirt. In some cases, I don't mind a frayed hem but these pieces together aren't working for me. I would have definitely remove the frayed fringe hem from the skirt but overall the fit is off.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

AmfAR Will Host Dinner During Venice Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The Foundation for Aids Research will be returning to the Venice Film Festival this year. The nonprofit organization, also known as amfAR, will host a benefit dinner on Friday at the Arsenale. The event is presented by Campari, with the Red Sea International Film Festival as the signature sponsor and the San Clemente Palace as the hotel partner. More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetamfAR Cannes 2021: Inside the Gala Singer Nicole Scherzinger, best known for being the lead singer from The Pussycat Dolls, will...
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

All the fashion from Venice Film Festival

Summer may be coming to a close, but the start of autumn sees a number of our favourite events take place. When it comes to celebrity style, the month of September brings plenty of excitement, in the form of catwalk shows from the fashion capitals, a rescheduled Met Gala, as well as the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off this week.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Stars Return For Rejuvenated Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival opened in style on Wednesday with Penelope Cruz the first of many stars to grace the Lido's red carpet, as cinephiles prepare for a spectacular line-up despite continued Covid restrictions. Held on the glitzy, beach-lined Lido, the world's oldest film festival is seen as an essential...
Movieswmleader.com

See Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Shine at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Hollywood’s latest must-see fashion moments can be found in the city of canals. As the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicks into high gear this week, many celebrities are getting ready to premiere new movies for an international audience. But before critics can sound off on any projects, many stars like Kris Jenner and Bebe Rexha are arriving to Italy in some pretty fabulous attire.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Dune,’ Princess Diana dominate at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – The environmentally focused sci-fi epic “Dune Part 1” and “Spencer,” a dark fairy tale about Princess Diana, both world premieres, dominated Friday’s Venice Film Festival. “Dune,” a reworking of Frank Herbert’s cult novel and David Lynch’s early ’80s film version, was represented by director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”)...
Moviesimdb.com

23 Must-See Films at the 2021 Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals

While the majority of 2020’s film festivals opted for virtual or hybrid affairs — and some were even cancelled, as was the case for both Cannes and Telluride — this year sees the world creeping, quite cautiously, back into seeming normalcy. Cannes went off without a hitch (albeit in an un-traditional July slot), while both Venice and Telluride are gearing up for in-person editions in the coming days. The Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival are both going ahead with hybrid events that will likely offer less virtual options for audiences than they did last year, with NYFF even announcing that it would not screen any films on a virtual platform, though some other events will be available that way.
Moviesimdb.com

Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Releases Full Trailer — Film News in Brief

Full Trailer For Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Arrives. Sony Pictures Classics has released a trailer for Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” premiering in theaters on Dec. 24. The film stars Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit),...
Travelimdb.com

Venice Film Festival Boasts Glitz and the Goods

Venice this year has the goods and the glitz with a star-studded lineup packed with hotly anticipated titles such as Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” alongside more esoteric titles. It’s likely to make the Lido a place to reignite theatrical and bolster its standing as an awards season kingmaker.
Moviescineuropa.org

Beatrice Fiorentino • General Delegate, Venice International Film Critics’ Week

Beatrice Fiorentino has sat on the selection committee of Venice’s International Film Critics’ Week since 2016, and last year saw her replace artistic director Giona A Nazzaro following his appointment as director of the Locarno Film Festival. She has also been a member of the EFA - European Film Academy since 2018. We chatted with her about the 2021 edition of the event.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

8 of the Best Venice Film Festival Winners to Watch Now

As the world’s oldest film festival—not to mention one of the most prestigious—the Venice Film Festival has always been a step ahead of the rest, and many of the recipients of its top prize, the Golden Lion, have gone on to transform the cinematic landscape. Among them are European arthouse...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘107 Mothers’ (‘Cenzorka’): Film Review | Venice 2021

A visually compelling film about women living and working in a Ukrainian prison, 107 Mothers opens with the piercing screams of a mother and her child. Leysa (Maryna Klimova), a new inmate, is giving birth in a dour hospital room under the soft, watchful gaze of Iryna (Iryna Kiryazeva), the prison’s ward. The relationship between these two women, teeming with anxiety, suspicion and, eventually, an understated mutual respect, becomes the focal point of this quiet docufiction. Directed by Peter Kerekes and premiering in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons sidebar, 107 Mothers pulls its material from the real-life stories of incarcerated women...
Moviesdallassun.com

Zurich Film Festival to screen 'No Time to Die'

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): The 17th Zurich Film Festival will be hosting the Swiss premiere of 'No Time to Die', the 25th James Bond film, on September 28. The festival will also stage a retrospective of the other Bond movies starring Daniel Craig. According to Variety, Christian Jungen, Zurich's...
MoviesImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Venice opens film festival with caution, history

VENICE — Venice’s central place in the history of pandemics provides the backdrop to this year’s Venice Film Festival. In an early screening Tuesday, Italian director Andre Segre presents a documentary shot last year showing how Venice organizers managed to stage the first and only in-person international film festival during the first year of the pandemic. For Venice, it was nothing new, since for centuries the city has helped provide the baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Venice Film Festival 2021 Preview: 12 Must-See Films To Watch

It’s late August, and while the leaves aren’t falling just quite yet, the Fall Film Festival season is upon us. As usual, the Venice Film Festival always starts with the Telluride Film Festival following on its heels just a day or two later. Venice’s line-up has been stellar the last few years—in part due to Netflix’s ongoing battle with Cannes and their French theatrical rules—and this year is mostly no different.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

A Guide to the 2021 Venice Film Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 Venice Film Festival is going forward in-person next month with a lengthy list of major films making their debuts. The 78th annual Venice Film Festival will premiere some of the year’s most talked-about films, including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” which casts Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded sci-fi film, “Dune,” and Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos'Wannabe' Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls' Success Although his highly anticipated...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: Calm Before The Storm As The Covid-Proof Fest Gears Up

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the Venice Film Festival, which continues on schedule for a second year in a row despite the pandemic disrupting other events. Tuesday August 31. Day 0 of the festival. Call it the calm before the storm, but the Venice Lido was a sedate place to arrive Tuesday, with two days to go until the kickoff of this year’s Venice Film Festival....

Comments / 0

Community Policy