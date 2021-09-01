Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Don’t Miss The Biggest Heritage Festival In Kentucky This Year, The Daniel Boone Festival

By Sarah McCosham
Posted by 
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 7 days ago

Kentucky is a state with a rich heritage and history, two major points of pride for Kentuckians. While there are numerous historical attractions and points around the state, there’s one town that truly celebrates Kentucky’s heritage each fall. Every October in Barbourville, the city commemorates the lore and legend of Kentucky’s most famous pioneer, Daniel Boone. The biggest heritage festival in Kentucky, the Daniel Boone Festival is an exuberant event full of Bluegrass heart and soul that you won’t want to miss.

Every fall, the city of Barbourville, Kentucky, comes together for a celebration of the Bluegrass State's pioneer heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4SuA_0bj9fMUu00
Barbourville Tourism/Facebook

The Daniel Boone Festival takes place every October in Knox County's Barbourville, and it's one of the largest heritage festivals in the state, attracting upwards of 100,000 visitors each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2U5S_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook
The festival was created in 1948 by Union College professor Karl Bleyl as a way to reframe Kentucky's infamous and often negatively portrayed pioneer beginnings. Dr. Bleyl wanted to educate younger generations about their ancestors’ crossing the Cumberland Gap, as well as the original Native American tribes in the state.

The weeklong festival is dedicated the legendary pioneer Daniel Boone, whose exploration of Kentucky in the 18th century paved the way for what the state is today: a place with a proud culture and heritage that's on the national map for numerous reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YRH6_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

The Daniel Boone Festival includes a costumed parade, full carnival, food, artisans and vendors, historical demonstrations, art exhibitions, and plenty of entertainment for folks of all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUaeP_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

This year's 73rd annual festival takes place Oct. 3-9 in downtown Barbourville, and a full schedule of events can be viewed here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqdiO_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

Visitors always enjoy perusing the festival's numerous booths, which feature handmade items, art, and wares authentic to the 1700s and 1800s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qM0XO_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

Of course, the addition of live music makes perusing artisan stalls that much more enjoyable!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyx7i_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

As with any fest, food plays a big part of the Daniel Boone Festival. Enjoy home-cooked frontier fare from the Pioneer Village food booths. The skillet cornbread is out of the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38C222_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

However, if you're looking for more traditional festival food, you'll find that here, too. The blooming onion is a fan favorite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLY2A_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook

Now in its 73th year, the Daniel Boone Festival is the oldest consecutive running festival in Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe1qi_0bj9fMUu00
Daniel Boone Festival Inc./Facebook
It is a unique and wonderful event many put on their calendar year after year -- and once you experience it for yourself, it's sure to become one of your annual traditions, too.

Have you been to this heritage festival before? If so, we’d love to hear about your experience at this only-in-Kentucky fest! The 2021 Daniel Boone Festival happens Oct. 3-9 at various locations in downtown Barbourville.

For more seasonal fun in the Bluegrass State, be sure to check out this guide .

The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Heritage Festival In Kentucky This Year, The Daniel Boone Festival appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Kentucky

Only In Kentucky

4K+
Followers
461
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Kentucky is for people who LOVE the Bluegrass State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barbourville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Barbourville, KY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#The Daniel Boone Festival#The Bluegrass State#Union College#Native American#Facebook Visitors#Pioneer Village#Facebook Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Take A Haunted, Underground Boat Tour In Kentucky For A Spooky Adventure

Kentucky is a great state to explore, with countless hiking trails, rivers, lakes, mountains, and more. But those adventures in the daylight aren’t the only ways to see our fascinating state. It turns out, there are almost as many adventures to have underground, including caves and abandoned mines. One bucket list-worthy experience in the Bluegrass […] The post Take A Haunted, Underground Boat Tour In Kentucky For A Spooky Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

This 4-Mile Trail In Kentucky Leads To A Stunning Waterfall And Grotto

There are numerous hikes in Kentucky that lead to truly remarkable places; simply visit any of our 45 state parks to revel in the resplendence of the Bluegrass. One of our favorite hikes can be found in Big South Fork National Recreation Area, one of the most naturally stunning regions in the state — and […] The post This 4-Mile Trail In Kentucky Leads To A Stunning Waterfall And Grotto appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

7 Short And Sweet Fall Hikes In Kentucky With A Spectacular End View

Hiking in Kentucky is especially unforgettable during fall. You could spend the entire season discovering new adventures and the natural beauty of our lovely state. But if you want to experience the colorful fall foliage views, but aren’t quite ready to tackle a challenging hike, then this list is your perfect guide. These 7 short […] The post 7 Short And Sweet Fall Hikes In Kentucky With A Spectacular End View appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Pick Up Homemade Jams And Charming Decor At The Sweetest Mercantile In Kentucky

We have to admit, we love when local farmers in Kentucky share the fruits of their labor with the community. Farmers’ Markets, roadside stands, and even events held right inside the farm gates are a few of the best ways to taste the local flavors of your area of the Bluegrass State. Located in the […] The post Pick Up Homemade Jams And Charming Decor At The Sweetest Mercantile In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In Kentucky

When And Where To Expect Kentucky’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

There’s nothing quite like fall in Kentucky. Come September and October, the iconic blue hills of the state are painted in rich red, bold orange, vibrant yellow, and stunning gold hues. The first day of fall is Sept. 22; and, if you’re like us, you’re already counting down the days (with a pumpkin spice latte […] The post When And Where To Expect Kentucky’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hike To An Ice Cream-Shaped Rock Along This Scenic And Popular Trail In Kentucky

Hikers come from near and far to hit the trails throughout Red River Gorge. We talk about this area a lot because it truly is one the best places to hike in the entire region. It has something for everyone, of every skill level, and many are surprised that such a natural gem is tucked […] The post Hike To An Ice Cream-Shaped Rock Along This Scenic And Popular Trail In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Stroll Through This Waterfront Botanical Garden In The Heart Of Kentucky’s Largest City

Kentucky is full of places that will completely catch you off guard. There is a magnificent castle tucked away in the bucolic Bluegrass countryside. There are benevolent giants hiding in a children’s playground. And there’s a stunning waterfront botanical garden nestled in the heart of Kentucky’s largest city. Allow us to introduce you to Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Named The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Kentucky, Louisville Cream Is A Must-Try Local Spot

If you’re going to enjoy a bowl of ice cream, make it an exceptional bowl of ice cream. Life’s simply too short for sorry sundaes and mediocre milkshakes! So the next time the craving strikes, go to the best ice cream parlor in Kentucky: Louisville Cream. Have you been to Louisville Cream before? If so, what did you […] The post Named The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Kentucky, Louisville Cream Is A Must-Try Local Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Walk Behind A Waterfall For A One-Of-A-Kind Experience In Kentucky

Waterfalls are magical. Lore of fairies and water nymphs often surround falls in different countries — and in the U.S., too! An enchanting waterfall in Kentucky can really be a great spot to relax and ponder life’s big questions; especially if you get a view the world from behind one. The Bluegrass State is so […] The post Walk Behind A Waterfall For A One-Of-A-Kind Experience In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Everyone In Kentucky Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

If you have never been to a Flea Market in Kentucky, they can be a fun place to visit and shop. You never know what you’ll find at these markets, which are modern-day treasure hunts. There are quite a few antique stores scattered across the state, but there’s one that stands out among the best […] The post Everyone In Kentucky Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Lexington’s Fable In Kentucky Takes Charcuterie To The Next Level And We’re Here For It

Charcuterie boards are the perfect meal if you’re a snacker: a little of this, a little of that, all laid out in an Insta-perfect presentation. And Lexington’s Fable Charcuterie takes these meat-and-cheese boards to the next level, creating the absolute perfect arrangement of eats. Lexington’s original charcuterie kitchen and wine bar, Fable Charcuterie + Wine is […] The post Lexington’s Fable In Kentucky Takes Charcuterie To The Next Level And We’re Here For It appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Most People Don’t Know About These 10 Gems Hidden In Kentucky

There are a near-endless array of adventures just waiting to be had here in the Bluegrass State. And while we’re all for the big-name attractions, there are just as many entertaining and amazing places across Kentucky that many people just don’t know about. Some of these incredible areas are more well-known than others, yet still […] The post Most People Don’t Know About These 10 Gems Hidden In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

The Historic Boone Hotel In Kentucky Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

The Bluegrass State is a place with rich history and heritage. We lovingly care for our landmark buildings and destinations, so that future generations can enjoy all that Kentucky has to offer. These historic places are a point of pride and joy — even if some are steeped in lore and legend. And this is […] The post The Historic Boone Hotel In Kentucky Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

6 Things To Do Near Mammoth Cave After You Explore Underground Kentucky

Mammoth Cave is one of the most extraordinary natural wonders in the world. It’s a big point of pride for us here in Kentucky; a superlative feather in our state cap. The longest cave system on the planet, Mammoth Cave encompasses 400 miles of underground caverns — and new tunnels are continually being discovered. Each year, […] The post 6 Things To Do Near Mammoth Cave After You Explore Underground Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Stroll Through A Winding Sunflower Path And Pick Your Own At Sunflower Days In Kentucky

As summer winds down and those end of season blues set in, nature gifts us with the cheerful and beautiful sunflower. Throughout Kentucky, some sunflower fields bloom earlier in the season, but many are at peak at some point during August. Country Pumpkins in Dry Ridge is known for its fun-filled fall event each year, but now through August 30th they are inviting guests to a new sunflower festival in Northern Kentucky. Sunflower Days is a great way to get outside, say goodbye to summer, and snap some stunning pictures along this winding sunflower path in Kentucky.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Contrary To Its Name, Barren River Lake Is A Lush Oasis In Kentucky

Red River Gorge, Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls… Kentucky is home to some truly extraordinary natural wonders, and these places all have poetic names that really capture their unique beauty. But there are some places in Kentucky that didn’t get so lucky in the names department, as is the case with Barren River Lake. Located in southern Kentucky, Barren River Lake State Resort Park is home to rolling blue hills, a pristine lake, and abundant wildlife. Don’t let its name deter you; this lush oasis in Kentucky is absolutely spectacular.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Explore An Expansive Underground World On This Tram Tour In Kentucky

In a state that’s known for its expansive, extraordinary caverns, using superlatives to describe one specific cave in Kentucky is nearly impossible to do. But Louisville Mega Cavern is all about the impossible — and it really is the most wondrous cave in the country. The Mega Cavern is 100 acres of an incredible otherworldly underground, located just beneath the busy streets of Louisville. A former limestone mine in the Bluegrass State; today, Louisville Mega Cavern offers adventures that are truly bucket-list worthy, including an underground tram tour that allows for a deep dive into this extraordinary underworld in Kentucky.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

The Oldest Bourbon Bar In The U.S. Is Kentucky’s Old Talbott Tavern And It’s Delicious

In a state that’s world-renowned for its bourbon, it should come as no surprise that the world’s oldest bourbon bar would naturally be here, too. Kentucky is, after all, the birthplace of bourbon, crafting 95% of the world’s total supply. Only the Bluegrass State has the perfect natural mix of climate, conditions, and pure limestone water […] The post The Oldest Bourbon Bar In The U.S. Is Kentucky’s Old Talbott Tavern And It’s Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest

Here in Kentucky, breathtaking scenery is everywhere. Close your eyes and point to a spot on a map of Kentucky, and you’re sure to land somewhere naturally gorgeous. Red River Gorge, Kentucky Lake, Cumberland Falls… there’s no shortage of scenic beauty here in the Bluegrass State! But the Panoramic Trail in Kentucky might be just be […] The post Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

These Modern Cabins In Kentucky Are Just Minutes From Red River Gorge And Put You In The Heart Of Nature

There’s so much to explore in Kentucky and countless experiences to have right here in our own state. If you love adventure, nature, friendly people, and even a little seclusion, hopefully you’ve had the chance to visit Red River Gorge. While this naturally beautiful area increases in popularity each year, it remains a wild and […] The post These Modern Cabins In Kentucky Are Just Minutes From Red River Gorge And Put You In The Heart Of Nature appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy