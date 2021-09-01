Cancel
Last Call with Liza French and Frankie Franco of 'WooStories'

worcestermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "WooStories" podcast, developed to provide Worcester’s youth with a voice during the pandemic, turned one year old last month. Developed by the Division of Youth Opportunities, "WooStories" operates on a seasonal basis, with a different group of kids for summer, fall and spring programs. Producer Liza French and co-host Frankie Franco sat down with Last Call to discuss how the program has grown and plans for the future. "WooStories" is available on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

