Music Monday: The Best New Music to Hit the Charts including BTS & Megan Thee Stallion's 'Butter'

By Siba Mosana
Amomama
 7 days ago

This week’s new music releases feature stars such as Halsey, Baby Keem, and Selena Gomez. However, fans are really buzzing for the long-awaited releases for BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter.”

Music fans are in for a treat this week as this past weekend’s music releases include several high-performing artists. Listeners have their pick from Kasey Musgraves’ “Justified” and Kanye West’s “Donda.”

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion’s recent legal woes concluded in a win that allowed the release of her BTS collaboration. The sizzling new song has already become a favorite among fans, according to Billboard.

New Music Releases

This new music Friday and the rest of the weekend offered something that every music lover can enjoy. For example, hip-hop lovers have Baby Keem’s new single, “Family Ties,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper dropped the dynamic, two-sided single with a music video featuring Normani as a cherry on top. “Family Ties” is from Baby Keem’s forthcoming album, “The Melodic Blue,” and is his third release for 2021.

Kanye West’s much-anticipated tenth studio album “Donda” was finally released over the weekend.

Those who prefer smooth pop ballads can look to Selena Gomez’s “999,” featuring Colombian singer Camillo. Fans looking for something a little more acoustic can enjoy Ed Sheeran’s live preview of “First Times.”

Halsey’s fourth album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” theatrically explores the ups and downs of pregnancy and motherhood. Surprisingly, Halsey’s concept is highly relatable through her writing, making for some of her best work.

Fan Favorites

Kanye West’s much-anticipated tenth studio album “Donda” was finally released over the weekend. Although the rapper claims his record label dropped it without his permission, fans are still buzzing about the music.

The 27 track album reached number one on iTunes in under 90 minutes of its release. Consequently, some publications predict that “Donda” could earn West the record for most number-one albums on Billboard 200.

Apart from Kanye West’s surprise drop, music fans are off the walls about Megan Thee Stallion’s contribution to “Butter.” This is a huge accomplishment for the Houston rapper who had to sue her record label to release the track.

BTS’s summer smash featuring Megan Thee Stallion was voted the best music release for the week by Billboard readers. There is no doubt that the remix will glide into a number one spot on the charts like the original.

