Jose Abreu has had himself a tremendous career since joining the Chicago White Sox as a 27-year-old rookie back in 2014. He is the reigning American League MVP. He has a chance to be the first player since Cecil Fielder from 1990-92 to lead the AL in RBIs for three consecutive years (as well as lead all of MLB in that category over that time). He is also a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner for first base, three-time All-Star, and Rookie of the Year Award winner.