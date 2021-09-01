Cancel
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s new Ark ETF has no place for banking, oil or sin

By Claire Ballentine
Fortune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency. Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas,...

