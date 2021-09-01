PBSO Charges West Boca Raton Man With Child Cruelty

Rodolfo Gonzales, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton resident is in the Palm Beach County Jail early Wednesday morning following his arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show that Rodolfo Gonzales of the 10500 block of Sandalfoot Blvd. in West Boca was arrested Tuesday evening. The official charges: “cruelty toward a child — abuse without great bodily harm,” and “battery — touch or strike.”

The affidavit of probable cause was still being processed by the Clerk’s office pre-dawn Wednesday. Gonzales is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear where the incident took place, who was involved, or if what appears to be a black eye in his booking photo is related to the arrest.

His first appearance is expected later today.

