Lucid Air price, interior, range, Dream Edition and more

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no shortage of luxury electric vehicles out there, and the Lucid Air looks to beat them all at their own game. Offering power, range, and a sleek aerodynamic design, this is definitely one electric car to watch. From the sounds of things the Lucid Air may even be the...

www.tomsguide.com

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
447K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
#Air Dream#Electric Cars#Lucid Air Release Date#Dreamdrive#Dolby Atmos#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Ev#Tesla Autopilot#Lucid Air#The Lucid Air Touring#The Dream Performance#The Long Range Model S#Ccs#The Dream Range
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

The Lucid Air is the Most Dangerous EV Competitor on the Market

For years, Tesla has been the benchmark in the world of electric vehicles. It doesn’t matter how good the competition is, every new EV is compared to a Tesla product. However, that might change very soon, as every new EV should be compared to the Lucid Air, which just might be the most impressive electric vehicle ever made.
CarsMotorAuthority

Flagship Lucid Air Dream Edition will offer Performance grade with 1,111 hp

Lucid's flagship Air Dream Edition sedan will come in two flavors, the electric-vehicle startup said on Wednesday. There will be the Air Dream Edition Performance for buyers that value acceleration and speed over outright range, and also the Air Dream Edition Range for all the hypermilers. Lucid unveiled the Air...
TechnologyMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition R Exclusive First Drive: An Absolute Mic Drop

The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition R is a 933-hp electric luxury sedan that can drive more than 500 miles on a single charge. I witnessed and experienced the latter firsthand. The former? Not so much, but you'll need to keep reading. There's also an Air Dream Edition P (P stands for Performance, R means Range) that makes 1,111 horsepower and offers a range of better than 450 miles. Now get this—they cost the same price. You choose: Do you want a sleek-looking EV with nearly 100 hp more than the Tesla Model S Plaid? Or do you want the car that makes more horsepower than any Lamborghini ever made, beats the Tesla Model S Long Range at its own game by more than 100 miles, and puts the very notion of range anxiety out to pasture? I won't be much help answering that question, as I only drove the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. However, as the first person not on Lucid's payroll to drive an Air, I discovered plenty to talk about.
Carsinsideevs.com

Lucid Air First Drive Confirms It As An Absolute Threat To Tesla

There are many EV startups out there, but few reach the stage of actually having a functioning prototype, let alone start mass production. Along with Rivian, Lucid Group is one of those who show a lot of promise, and this impression has just grown stronger as the California-based company has let a journalist test drive a pre-production prototype of the Air Dream Edition R.
TechnologyTruth About Cars

Special Edition Lucid Dreams Involve Plenty of Power, Range

Lucid has two new versions of the limited-edition Dream Edition in queue — one that focuses on power and one that focuses on range. Naturally, their names reflect this focus — they are the Dream Edition Performance and Dream Edition Range. The former has 1,111 horsepower (not a typo), while...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Lucid Group To Offer Lucid Air Dream Edition In Two Versions

Lucid Group Inc's (NASDAQ: LCID) will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range. Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. Dream Edition Range will have 933 horsepower while...
Businesswccftech.com

Peter Rawlinson’s Four-Fingered Gesture Decoded: Lucid Group (LCID) Appears To Be Highlighting the 1,111 Horsepower of the Lucid Air Dream Performance Version

Lucid Group’s (NASDAQ:LCID) CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson, set off a wave of speculation last week when he appeared in pictures sporting a weird four-fingered gesture. While the ensuing chatter on the internet was certainly entertaining, the company has now provided a clue as to the meaning behind this exercise.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

BMW iX3 review

Don’t be fooled by the name: the BMW iX3 has little more in common with the BMW i3 than its maker and two-thirds of its model name. Whereas the latter was ahead of its time when it was launched in 2013, courtesy of its carbonfibre construction and futuristic design, the iX3 seems like a bit of a lazy effort.
Carsmotor1.com

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition debuts with visual upgrades

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate is here, and aside from carrying an impossibly long name and hefty price tag, it also gets an assortment of visual tweaks. It's dressed to impress in one of the three hand-finished paints, with Ligurian Black Satin joined by two exclusive shades with glass flake particles – Marl Grey Gloss and Maya Blue Gloss. Regardless of your pick, the roof comes finished in Narvik Black providing a contrasting effect.
Carsccenterdispatch.com

Mazda MX-30 EV Price is Right, but Range is Limited

Mazda has announced pricing and specifications for its first electric vehicle (EV), the 2022 MX-30 crossover SUV. The new EV goes on sale in California in October 2021 and will cost $33,470 before applying the federal income tax credit or state and local rebates and incentives. In addition to the...
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Smart EV concept is not the Smart car you thought you knew

Remember the Smart car? Well those tiny little city-roaming vehicles could be set for a comeback. Except they probably won’t be tiny, and they’ll be ditching the gas tank for a battery. The brand new Smart EV-concept has just been unveiled at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, showing us...
Arizona Stateinsideevs.com

Lucid Air Production Preview Week Announced At Arizona Plant

EV startup Lucid Group has announced a "Production Preview Week" starting September 27 during which select people will be given access to its plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. The event will be open to members of the media and financial communities, policymakers, and a select group of customers. The guests will be able to observe the production processes for the Lucid Air and discuss the company’s EV technology with leading engineers as the EV maker prepares for the first deliveries later this year.
CarsCNET

Cupra's UrbanRebel Concept is an incredibly racy electric hot hatch

We'll understand if you're not familiar with Cupra, a newer car brand not sold in North America. But after taking a closer look at the company's striking UrbanRebel Concept that debuted Monday at the IAA Munich Motor Show, you might want to put this Seat sub-brand on your radar. (Oh, and if you don't happen to know what Seat is, you're forgiven for that, too. It's a Spanish brand that's part of the Volkswagen Group.)
TechnologyBMW BLOG

BMW dubbed the most shared car brand on Instagram

It looks like BMW’s popularity on major social media platforms is not decreasing in any way. The Bavarian brand has always been one of the crowd favorites on these platforms and even in a number of popular songs. People usually tend to associate themselves with the blue and white roundel and what it stands for. Even in recent years, when the Munich-based manufacturer stirred some controversy, people haven’t necessarily turned their backs on it.
CarsCNET

Peruse through every electric vehicle on sale for 2021 and its range

The list of electric cars on sale continues to grow every couple months, and as it grows, it's best to stay informed about how far each of these battery-powered machines can go. Even though you don't top these cars off with gas, you want to make sure their range suits your lifestyle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Says The Mercedes EQS Is Better Than A Rolls-Royce

Mercedes has pledged to become an electric-only car manufacturer by 2030, but the German automaker already started embracing the technology with the launch of its first EV back in 2019 called the EQC. However, the EQC never went on sale in the US. Instead, the first electric Mercedes coming to...

