Lucid Air price, interior, range, Dream Edition and more

The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition R is a 933-hp electric luxury sedan that can drive more than 500 miles on a single charge. I witnessed and experienced the latter firsthand. The former? Not so much, but you'll need to keep reading. There's also an Air Dream Edition P (P stands for Performance, R means Range) that makes 1,111 horsepower and offers a range of better than 450 miles. Now get this—they cost the same price. You choose: Do you want a sleek-looking EV with nearly 100 hp more than the Tesla Model S Plaid? Or do you want the car that makes more horsepower than any Lamborghini ever made, beats the Tesla Model S Long Range at its own game by more than 100 miles, and puts the very notion of range anxiety out to pasture? I won't be much help answering that question, as I only drove the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. However, as the first person not on Lucid's payroll to drive an Air, I discovered plenty to talk about.