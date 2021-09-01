Windows 11 will start to become available from 5th October
On Tuesday evening, Microsoft finally named the date for the availability of Windows 11. The new Windows OS will become available starting from 5th October. From that date, consumers will be able to buy new PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed. In a change to telegraphed plans we heard earlier this year, the OS update will also start to roll out to eligible/qualifying Windows 10 PCs through Windows Update. Yes, Panos Panay is "pumped" about this news.hexus.net
