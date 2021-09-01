Cancel
Computers

Windows 11 will start to become available from 5th October

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday evening, Microsoft finally named the date for the availability of Windows 11. The new Windows OS will become available starting from 5th October. From that date, consumers will be able to buy new PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed. In a change to telegraphed plans we heard earlier this year, the OS update will also start to roll out to eligible/qualifying Windows 10 PCs through Windows Update. Yes, Panos Panay is "pumped" about this news.

Computersmakeuseof.com

Is It Worth Upgrading to Windows 11?

On June 24th, 2021, Microsoft publicly announced Windows 11, stating that it will be available this holiday season. The new version of Windows brings new features and upgrades, ranging from transparent UIs to gaming performance boosts. Parting ways with Windows 10 and switching to the newly released Windows 11 can...
ComputersGear Patrol

How to Factory Reset a Windows 10 Laptop

There's nothing like a fresh start, for you and your gadgets both. If you've had your Windows laptop for a while, or it's been acting up, or you're just looking to try and reboot your digital habits, a reset is great option -- if also a little extreme. Here's how to do it, and a few things you might want to try first.
SoftwarePocket-lint.com

Windows 11 launches on 5 October, Microsoft confirms

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has finally confirmed when Windows 11 is actually launching, after an extended period of beta testing and rampant speculation about its release date. The full version will be available to everyone as a free upgrade as part of a roll-out commencing 5 October 2021, so there's not much time left to wait.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 now available from Microsoft Store on Windows 11

With Windows 11, Windows developers can publish any kind of app to the Microsoft Store, regardless of app framework and packaging technology – such as Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, Java and even Progressive Web Apps. Microsoft already announced that full Office suite is coming to Microsoft Store along with several popular 3rd party apps. Today, Microsoft announced the availability of Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 in Microsoft Store for Windows 11.
Softwareinputmag.com

Windows 11 ships on October 5 but without Android app support

Microsoft announced today that Windows 11, the first major update to its desktop operating system in six years, will be available for download starting October 5. But the much-anticipated support for running Android apps won’t be there at launch. Microsoft will only start previewing the feature in the coming months.
Computerssoyacincau.com

Mark your calendar: Windows 11 goes live on the 5th of October

Having clarified Windows 11 compatibility on older computers just a few days ago, Microsoft has surprised us again by announcing a date for the official release of Windows 11. In a new blog post by Microsoft, they’ll be rolling out Windows 11 starting on the 5th of October, 2021. Calling...
Computerstrueachievements.com

Windows 11 launches in October with new gaming features

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11, which the company touts as "the best Windows ever for gaming," will release on October 5th as a free upgrade for eligible users, bringing with it Xbox Series X|S features such as DirectStorage and Auto HDR. A post announcing the operating system's release date...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix The game card could not be read Nintendo Switch error

Nintendo Switch is a game console developed by Nintendo. It comes with a tablet that makes it a portable gaming console. Apart from that, you can also dock it on a TV, laptop, and desktop computer. The Switch has a slot where you can insert the game cards to play different games. These game cards are also called cartridges. Sometimes, Nintendo Switch throws the “The game card could not be read” error when you insert a game card. In this post, we will provide some general solutions that may help you fix this error.
ComputersStreet.Com

Microsoft Offers Free Windows 11 Upgrade in October

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report announced Tuesday that it will start offering free upgrades to Windows 11 on eligible PCs on Oct. 5. Microsoft will use on-device data and other factors to determine which devices will get the offer to upgrade first, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Windows 11 will be released on October 5th to newer devices

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th, 2021, to Windows 10 users with support devices. Windows 11 is the first major version of Windows released since 2015, when Windows 10 was released. Like its predecessor, Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for users running...
Computerspurexbox.com

Windows 11 Arrives This October, 'The Best Windows Ever For Gaming'

Following Windows 11's official announcement back in June, Microsoft has confirmed today that the operating system will be available on October 5, being described as "the best Windows ever for gaming". The company seems to be really leaning into this aspect of the marketing as well, highlighting the likes of...
Softwaretheregister.com

Windows 11 will roll out from October 5 as Microsoft hypes new hardware

Microsoft has named October 5 as rollout day for Windows 11, though the IT giant's determination to support only relatively recent hardware will limit adoption. General manager Aaron Woodman posted the new date, and said that it is "the first version of a new era of Windows," highlighting its refreshed design, new Microsoft Store, and integration with Teams and Microsoft 365.
Softwaretechaeris.com

Dell announces Windows 11 to come October 5th to eligible devices

Windows 11 has been a buzz in the tech community as well it should be. Microsoft’s previous operating system, while not perfect, has been one of its best. So many are excited to see if the company can improve further on what it built with Windows 10. Estimated reading time:...
Softwarelifewire.com

Microsoft to End Windows Thin PC Support in October

Microsoft plans to halt support for its Windows Thin PC service later this fall, and suggests users instead look for more modern alternatives. A little over a year after its decision to end support for Windows 7, Microsoft also will be putting Windows Thin PC to bed this October. "For organizations still maintaining Windows Thin PC, Microsoft recommends that you consider moving to a newer remote desktop client," reads the announcement on the Microsoft Tech Community website.
ComputersEngadget

The Morning After: Windows 11 will be available (for some) on October 5th

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be available on October 5th as a free upgrade for qualifying Windows 10 systems, as well as on new PCs shipping after that date. But it isn’t for everyone; a gradual rollout will prioritize newer hardware and use "intelligence models" to determine who gets the upgrade first. Microsoft will apparently factor in reliability and device age. It could be the case that friends and family utterly disinterested in an OS update could be offered it ahead of anyone champing at the bit for the latest edition of Windows. Check out Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar's preview on what to expect from Windows 11.
NFLHEXUS.net

Surface devices expected to star at Microsoft Event on 22 Sept

Microsoft has lined up an event for Wednesday, 22nd September. We are cordially requested to "join us to see what's next" at 11am ET (4pm UK, BST) on that date. If you navigate to the event page, you will see a Surface Pro hybrid PC in a dark room (perhaps they should turn on Low Blue light mode). As well as new Surface Pro hardware, as teased in the image, the revamped Surface Duo (Android) is due, and it would be good to get some official info on this attractive pocketable portable.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Google claimed to be designing Chromebook CPUs in-house

Google is working on in-house Arm-based processor designs destined to power its laptops, hybrids, and tablets starting from approximately 2023. We know this as three sources familiar with the matter have been talking to Nikkei Asia. It appears to be the case that Google has been inspired by Apple's success in breaking away from Intel with its M1 Macs.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Intel Alder Lake-S unlocked processor prices leak

We have a pretty good idea about what to expect from Alder Lake-S and the motherboards that will be launched at the same time. However, those most important factors to consumers, pricing and availability, are yet to be set in stone. We have previously heard that PC enthusiasts are going to get their treats first, with performance desktop parts rolling out to kick off the Intel 12th Gen Core processor era. Now some pricing lists from Twitter tech leaker momomo_us seem to confirm this, and we get an early look at prices via this source in Euros, and in USD.
SoftwareNeowin

How an ad from Microsoft broke the Windows 11 Start menu and Taskbar

Microsoft started pushing promotional notifications on the latest builds of Windows 11 which is currently still in Beta, perhaps showing off how you can never really escape advertising. The promo was about Microsoft flaunting Windows 11's integration with Teams. However, the ad left the Start menu and Taskbar totally unresponsive by crashing the Windows desktop shell.

